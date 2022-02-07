ATEEZ is selling its apparel online and fans are getting anxious 

World-famous K-pop boy group ATEEZ are selling their clothes online for fans to get a chance at owning something their favorite boy group has worn in the past. After wrapping up their first U.S. tour in January 2022, the group is treating fans to something extra special that they will cherish forever.

The South Korean boy band is formed and managed by KQ Entertainment. They debuted on October 24, 2018 with the extended play Tresure EP.1: All to Zero. The group comprises of eight members: Hongjong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeo-sang, San, Mingi, Woo-young, and Jongho.

ATINYs react to ATEEZ's first closet drop

Dubbed "Fourth Generation Leaders," the K-pop group has surprised fans with its own closet drop. The octet announced their partnership with Poshmark, a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand styles, for an exclusive launch. The collaboration began on February 3, 2022 and fans have been creating a buzz on the internet since.

Fans can purchase the group’s personal items on the resale site. The exclusive partnership will work through February with a total of 50 items expected to go on sale. The boys updated fans on their official YouTube channel with a video titled "Meet ATEEZ's wardrobe on Poshmark."

The exciting wardrobe consists of clothes worn by the group members over the years, including items that have been featured in photoshoots, interviews and more. While some items may not include their own styles, they do have the members' signatures on them.

So far, the group has sold a pair of classic white checkered Vans sneakers, which were autographed by them during their recent YouTube Live session with Poshmark. Another item was a black button beret, beautified with a pom-pom at the top, from the Korean brand Another Youth, which was worn by Yeo-sang during the octet’s Summer Vacation Camp MD photoshoot in 2021.

Additionally, the group has added various items like MC Lauren's McL Knit Sweater, Well Done x Mined Jeans, Charm's Colorblock Raincoat, Acon Studio's ethnic patterned knitted vest, SWCL hooded sweater, Denim Holics' acid washed jeans and more.

teez @yunhoenergy San’s jeans (still not sure abt this one but its kind of looks like it) San’s jeans (still not sure abt this one but its kind of looks like it) https://t.co/ZnmthCMOYd

The group's fans, known as ATINYs, are ecstatic and love the idea of the boys reselling their clothes at economical rates in order to promote sustainable fashion. Others are anxious as this rare chance to own pieces previously worn by the members are selling out quickly.

ℓαιηα ღ ATEEZ LA PC GO @tymingi getting ateez clothes off poshmark is the new hunger games getting ateez clothes off poshmark is the new hunger games

tori⁷ SAW ATEEZ 😭 @tetevnte no fr getting ateez tickets was easier than buying their poshmark listings no fr getting ateez tickets was easier than buying their poshmark listings 😭😭😭😭

chi met ateez ♡ @woosanminn my toxic trait is thinking i can get something off ateez’s poshmark. my toxic trait is thinking i can get something off ateez’s poshmark.

lourdes @luvr4beom me waiting 24/7 for the next ateez poshmark drops so i can get something as soon as it drops me waiting 24/7 for the next ateez poshmark drops so i can get something as soon as it drops https://t.co/dpmhQtx1KE

local jimin misser @pjmsbratz ill go to war to get something of ateez poshmark ill go to war to get something of ateez poshmark

celine @sandorokis when you want the ateez poshmark stuff but can't even download the app :') when you want the ateez poshmark stuff but can't even download the app :')

ashlie MISSES ATEEZ🏴‍☠️🥺 @hyunbeomflwr Bruh the ATEEZ Poshmark stuff was marked reserved or sold immediately when it dropped Bruh the ATEEZ Poshmark stuff was marked reserved or sold immediately when it dropped😭

mari ^_^ @sankaissed ateez selling out big venues in various cities during the US leg of the tour, getting invited on WIRED, collabing with poshmark & now appearing as the first guests for grammy museum 🥳 ateez selling out big venues in various cities during the US leg of the tour, getting invited on WIRED, collabing with poshmark & now appearing as the first guests for grammy museum 🥳

ATEEZ's exclusive wardrobe collection: Where to buy, prices and more

K-pop enthusiasts can sign up for the group’s mailing list on Poshmark’s official website or by downloading the retail store’s app. After signing up, fans will be updated about fresh drops via email or notification pop-ups from the app.

Each apparel costs $50 or less, depending upon when and where a particular item was worn by the idols. Sales are set to last throughout the month of February.

