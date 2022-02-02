ATEEZ’s San politely asks fans not to violate their privacy on Universe

On February 2, ATEEZ’s San took to Universe to politely ask fans not to follow the group around after their schedule ends. He explained that some fans wait for him and the members to finish their activities and follow them to their accommodation.

San also added that it makes him uncomfortable and assured fans that he knows the love they have for the group, implying that they do not need to go to these lengths to prove it. ATEEZ is currently in the US for their tour The Fellowship: Beginning of the End.

“He’s too kind for this world”: Fans react to ATEEZ San’s polite Universe message

celine @sandorokis san said after their concert/schedule, there are people who wait in front of/follow them to their accommodation, and he said they are a bit uncomfortable with that, he said he knows that we love them and he also loves us so much, but he would like it if we avoid doing that :( san said after their concert/schedule, there are people who wait in front of/follow them to their accommodation, and he said they are a bit uncomfortable with that, he said he knows that we love them and he also loves us so much, but he would like it if we avoid doing that :(

One of the prominent fourth-generation K-pop groups, ATEEZ, has time and again taken actions regarding toxic fans directly through legal ways. But there have been instances when a member has spoken up about fans making them uncomfortable. San is the most recent member in the group to call out fans for violating their privacy.

The lead vocalist and performer of the group, San, sent fans messages on Universe asking them to refrain from following them around. He gave them the benefit of the doubt and called the action something they might have done “unknowingly.” He added that continuing the behavior will make things harder for the group and them.

ATINYs praised San for being polite while talking about a serious issue. They were in awe of how he didn’t bash anyone or write any of the messages in a negative tone, but took it positively and shifted the narrative to fans doing it out of love for them.

However, they criticized the fans in the US who were following the group around and asked them to “have basic human decency.” Some even said that if they were in San’s shoes, they would write harsh words and make sure they were punished.

scientia | 득근 PT 💪🏼 @fuji________san celine @sandorokis san said after their concert/schedule, there are people who wait in front of/follow them to their accommodation, and he said they are a bit uncomfortable with that, he said he knows that we love them and he also loves us so much, but he would like it if we avoid doing that :( san said after their concert/schedule, there are people who wait in front of/follow them to their accommodation, and he said they are a bit uncomfortable with that, he said he knows that we love them and he also loves us so much, but he would like it if we avoid doing that :( Think about it from their POV; they're far from home, doing 3hr shows, "hi-touch", fansigns, travelling, rehearsing, on top of god knows what else. When they're going back to their hotel they must be exhausted. If you truly love & respect them, leave them the fuck alone. twitter.com/sandorokis/sta… Think about it from their POV; they're far from home, doing 3hr shows, "hi-touch", fansigns, travelling, rehearsing, on top of god knows what else. When they're going back to their hotel they must be exhausted. If you truly love & respect them, leave them the fuck alone. twitter.com/sandorokis/sta…

Kath 🎓 | VOTE ATEEZ ON MUBEAT @Yuyuwooyaho celine @sandorokis san said after their concert/schedule, there are people who wait in front of/follow them to their accommodation, and he said they are a bit uncomfortable with that, he said he knows that we love them and he also loves us so much, but he would like it if we avoid doing that :( san said after their concert/schedule, there are people who wait in front of/follow them to their accommodation, and he said they are a bit uncomfortable with that, he said he knows that we love them and he also loves us so much, but he would like it if we avoid doing that :( Most of you have watched imitation but still do what the crazy fans of Shax did :((( Please, we are all better than this. Please respect their privacy :(( twitter.com/sandorokis/sta… Most of you have watched imitation but still do what the crazy fans of Shax did :((( Please, we are all better than this. Please respect their privacy :(( twitter.com/sandorokis/sta…

민기’s marian @mingiwo can’t believe this has to be said but please don’t wait for them to finish their schedules and follow them around after?? san is explaining it so nicely on universe and asking not to do that even though it must have made them quite uncomfortable can’t believe this has to be said but please don’t wait for them to finish their schedules and follow them around after?? san is explaining it so nicely on universe and asking not to do that even though it must have made them quite uncomfortable

Eggplantiny/Yeosang’s Knight/Birthmark Enthusiast @mxn_yoongs No but FR there were plenty of warnings about sasaengs/whatever you wanna call them in LA



And then San coincidentally posts on Universe asking people to stop waiting for them outside their hotel and following them??



I think it’s a little more than a coincidence… No but FR there were plenty of warnings about sasaengs/whatever you wanna call them in LAAnd then San coincidentally posts on Universe asking people to stop waiting for them outside their hotel and following them??I think it’s a little more than a coincidence…

Karolmello @Karolmello_87 @mxn_yoongs That must be so unnerving for Ateez!!! @mxn_yoongs That must be so unnerving for Ateez!!!

Fans expressed disappointment with those who followed the group around. They asked them to respect their boundaries and not taint the fandom’s name.

valerie @kyohwas celine @sandorokis san said after their concert/schedule, there are people who wait in front of/follow them to their accommodation, and he said they are a bit uncomfortable with that, he said he knows that we love them and he also loves us so much, but he would like it if we avoid doing that :( san said after their concert/schedule, there are people who wait in front of/follow them to their accommodation, and he said they are a bit uncomfortable with that, he said he knows that we love them and he also loves us so much, but he would like it if we avoid doing that :( atinys take way too much advantage of his kindness just please leave them alone twitter.com/sandorokis/sta… atinys take way too much advantage of his kindness just please leave them alone twitter.com/sandorokis/sta…

woojong's pudding 🦊💗🐻 @applteez what really amazes me is that san remains polite. and I'm terribly sorry they have to go through this.... what really amazes me is that san remains polite. and I'm terribly sorry they have to go through this.... https://t.co/BZrakjDeHK

ً @saevages celine @sandorokis san said after their concert/schedule, there are people who wait in front of/follow them to their accommodation, and he said they are a bit uncomfortable with that, he said he knows that we love them and he also loves us so much, but he would like it if we avoid doing that :( san said after their concert/schedule, there are people who wait in front of/follow them to their accommodation, and he said they are a bit uncomfortable with that, he said he knows that we love them and he also loves us so much, but he would like it if we avoid doing that :( waiting for the day idols stop being nice about shit like that and just start cussing you freaks out twitter.com/sandorokis/sta… waiting for the day idols stop being nice about shit like that and just start cussing you freaks out twitter.com/sandorokis/sta…

Wooyoung recently called out toxic fans on a YouTube livestream as they kept on calling Jongho. He looked disappointed and told them out loud not to call Jongho, while the maknae nervously laughed and replied that he was trying to ignore the call.

In October last year, KQ Entertainment also pressed legal charges against a group of sasaengs who installed navigation trackers on the group’s official vehicles.

