ATEEZ’s San politely asks fans not to violate their privacy on Universe

On February 2, ATEEZ’s San took to Universe to politely ask fans not to follow the group around after their schedule ends. He explained that some fans wait for him and the members to finish their activities and follow them to their accommodation.
San also added that it makes him uncomfortable and assured fans that he knows the love they have for the group, implying that they do not need to go to these lengths to prove it. ATEEZ is currently in the US for their tour The Fellowship: Beginning of the End.
“He’s too kind for this world”: Fans react to ATEEZ San’s polite Universe message
One of the prominent fourth-generation K-pop groups, ATEEZ, has time and again taken actions regarding toxic fans directly through legal ways. But there have been instances when a member has spoken up about fans making them uncomfortable. San is the most recent member in the group to call out fans for violating their privacy.
The lead vocalist and performer of the group, San, sent fans messages on Universe asking them to refrain from following them around. He gave them the benefit of the doubt and called the action something they might have done “unknowingly.” He added that continuing the behavior will make things harder for the group and them.
ATINYs praised San for being polite while talking about a serious issue. They were in awe of how he didn’t bash anyone or write any of the messages in a negative tone, but took it positively and shifted the narrative to fans doing it out of love for them.
However, they criticized the fans in the US who were following the group around and asked them to “have basic human decency.” Some even said that if they were in San’s shoes, they would write harsh words and make sure they were punished.
Fans expressed disappointment with those who followed the group around. They asked them to respect their boundaries and not taint the fandom’s name.
Wooyoung recently called out toxic fans on a YouTube livestream as they kept on calling Jongho. He looked disappointed and told them out loud not to call Jongho, while the maknae nervously laughed and replied that he was trying to ignore the call.
In October last year, KQ Entertainment also pressed legal charges against a group of sasaengs who installed navigation trackers on the group’s official vehicles.