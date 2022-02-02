×
Create
Notifications

ATEEZ’s San politely asks fans not to violate their privacy on Universe

ATEEZ&#039;s San &#039;Zero: Fever Epilogue&#039; concept photo (Image via @ATEEZofficial/Twitter)
ATEEZ's San 'Zero: Fever Epilogue' concept photo (Image via @ATEEZofficial/Twitter)
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 02, 2022 10:44 PM IST
News

On February 2, ATEEZ’s San took to Universe to politely ask fans not to follow the group around after their schedule ends. He explained that some fans wait for him and the members to finish their activities and follow them to their accommodation.

San also added that it makes him uncomfortable and assured fans that he knows the love they have for the group, implying that they do not need to go to these lengths to prove it. ATEEZ is currently in the US for their tour The Fellowship: Beginning of the End.

“He’s too kind for this world”: Fans react to ATEEZ San’s polite Universe message

san said after their concert/schedule, there are people who wait in front of/follow them to their accommodation, and he said they are a bit uncomfortable with that, he said he knows that we love them and he also loves us so much, but he would like it if we avoid doing that :(

One of the prominent fourth-generation K-pop groups, ATEEZ, has time and again taken actions regarding toxic fans directly through legal ways. But there have been instances when a member has spoken up about fans making them uncomfortable. San is the most recent member in the group to call out fans for violating their privacy.

The lead vocalist and performer of the group, San, sent fans messages on Universe asking them to refrain from following them around. He gave them the benefit of the doubt and called the action something they might have done “unknowingly.” He added that continuing the behavior will make things harder for the group and them.

⛰: it may be something you really did unknowingly⛰: so i'll understand⛰: but now⛰: we know about your love for us more than anyone else⛰: so i'd be thankful if you don't do that!!⛰: because not just for ateez⛰: but it might be tough for everyone else around you too!!

ATINYs praised San for being polite while talking about a serious issue. They were in awe of how he didn’t bash anyone or write any of the messages in a negative tone, but took it positively and shifted the narrative to fans doing it out of love for them.

However, they criticized the fans in the US who were following the group around and asked them to “have basic human decency.” Some even said that if they were in San’s shoes, they would write harsh words and make sure they were punished.

Think about it from their POV; they're far from home, doing 3hr shows, "hi-touch", fansigns, travelling, rehearsing, on top of god knows what else. When they're going back to their hotel they must be exhausted. If you truly love & respect them, leave them the fuck alone. twitter.com/sandorokis/sta…
Most of you have watched imitation but still do what the crazy fans of Shax did :((( Please, we are all better than this. Please respect their privacy :(( twitter.com/sandorokis/sta…
can’t believe this has to be said but please don’t wait for them to finish their schedules and follow them around after?? san is explaining it so nicely on universe and asking not to do that even though it must have made them quite uncomfortable
No but FR there were plenty of warnings about sasaengs/whatever you wanna call them in LAAnd then San coincidentally posts on Universe asking people to stop waiting for them outside their hotel and following them??I think it’s a little more than a coincidence…
@mxn_yoongs That must be so unnerving for Ateez!!!

Fans expressed disappointment with those who followed the group around. They asked them to respect their boundaries and not taint the fandom’s name.

atinys take way too much advantage of his kindness just please leave them alone twitter.com/sandorokis/sta…
what really amazes me is that san remains polite. and I'm terribly sorry they have to go through this.... https://t.co/BZrakjDeHK
waiting for the day idols stop being nice about shit like that and just start cussing you freaks out twitter.com/sandorokis/sta…

Wooyoung recently called out toxic fans on a YouTube livestream as they kept on calling Jongho. He looked disappointed and told them out loud not to call Jongho, while the maknae nervously laughed and replied that he was trying to ignore the call.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

In October last year, KQ Entertainment also pressed legal charges against a group of sasaengs who installed navigation trackers on the group’s official vehicles.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी