×
Create
Notifications

ATEEZ's Jongho misses fansign event ahead of the group's final concert in the US

The group is currently on the USA leg of the world tour (Image via Twitter/@ATEEZofficial)
The group is currently on the USA leg of the world tour (Image via Twitter/@ATEEZofficial)
Tuba Waqar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 31, 2022 04:58 AM IST
News

Fans of ATEEZ were left disappointed after Jongho had to miss the group’s Fansign Event in Los Angeles due to medical issues.

The livestreaming platform MyMusicTaste posted an official announcement on their Twitter account, explaining the idol’s sudden absence, just a few hours ahead of the fan event.

The group is currently on a world tour titled The Fellowship: Beginning of the End, and will finish the US leg of the tour on January 30, with a final performance in Los Angeles.

ATEEZ's Jongho missed the fansign event due to a stomach ache

In the announcement, MyMusicTaste revealed that Jongho had been experiencing stomach aches, and will be giving the fan sign event a miss. The event was scheduled to take place on January 29, 7:00 PM (PST).

The agency, however, assured fans that the idol is resting only to recover in time for the upcoming LA concert, and will not be missing the concert.

Here is the full announcement:

"Important announcement regarding #ATEEZ fansign in Los Angeles. This afternoon, ATEEZ member JONGHO has been experiencing stomach aches. Therefore, he won't be partaking in the fansign event in Los Angeles happening today - Saturday, January 29 - at 7 PM (PST)."
"Instead, JONGHO will be taking some rest in the accommodation to prepare for the upcoming concerts in Los Angeles."
"We thank you in advance for your kind understanding. Thank you. Team MyMusicTaste."
Important announcement regarding #ATEEZ fansign in Los AngelesPlease read through our announcement regarding JONGHO's participation in the ATEEZ Fansign Event in Los Angeles.Thank you. https://t.co/qoc2osMkII

Many fans expressed their concern on Twitter.

@_mmtshop Get well soon my baby Jjong🥺🙌🏻 Please everyone take care and stay safe❤💫🐻WE LOVE YOU JONGHO🐻💫 https://t.co/4gBl1qZOoi
@_mmtshop @_mymusictaste It's unfortunate but I love that KQ puts the boys' health and wellbeing first before everything else. Hope he will feel better soon. ❤
@san_answer I mean, they're probably eating korean food while in the states and the food here isn't completely different than what they can get in korea.
@_mmtshop Too much traveling and foreign food upsetting their bodies. Hope they all get some much needed rest and hope Jongho feels better soon
@_mmtshop @_mymusictaste I know that the amount of injuries seems scary but I like to look on the bright side. They're not hiding or dismissing even minor issues. I could think of so many idols forced to or insisting on working through illness and injuries, never telling the fans 🥺

Incidentally, Jongho has been plagued by medical issues several times this year. A short while before ATEEZ’s comeback, on August 28, the 20-year-old idol had to be hospitalized after suffering a knee cartilage injury.

Meanwhile, the world tour, which will be the group’s third since its debut in 2018, will see the boy band travel to Europe after wrapping up the US leg. In the Europe leg, the group will be performing in Amsterdam (February 13), London (February 15), Paris (February 20), Berlin (February 22), Warsaw (February 24), and Madrid (March 1).

[📷] ATEEZ 2022 WORLD TOUR [THE FELLOWSHIP : BEGINNING OF THE END] Poster🗓 2022. 1. 7 - 1. 9📍 SEOUL🗓 2022. 1. 18 - 1. 30📍 USA🗓 2022. 2. 13 - 3. 1📍 EUROPE#TheFellowship #Beginning_Of_The_End #ATEEZ #에이티즈 https://t.co/gxdtiuyeIx

Despite being on tour, the group’s non-American and non-European fans need not suffer. On January 24, the eight-member K-pop group surprised fans with a teaser for its new special single, "Don't Stop," created with the app UNIVERSE.

[🎵]UNIVERSE MUSIC - ATEEZ (에이티즈)'Don't Stop' Official Music Video TEASER▶youtu.be/nJZujYSDVzQ2022.01.31 (MON) 6PM (KST)#UNIVERSE #ATEEZ #DontStop#유니버스 #에이티즈 #ATEEZ_DontStop#UNIVERSE_MUSIC@ATEEZofficial https://t.co/ezzayA4zQm

Also ReadArticle Continues below

"Don’t Stop" is set to be released on January 31 KST.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी