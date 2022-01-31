ATEEZ's Jongho misses fansign event ahead of the group's final concert in the US

Fans of ATEEZ were left disappointed after Jongho had to miss the group’s Fansign Event in Los Angeles due to medical issues.

The livestreaming platform MyMusicTaste posted an official announcement on their Twitter account, explaining the idol’s sudden absence, just a few hours ahead of the fan event.

The group is currently on a world tour titled The Fellowship: Beginning of the End, and will finish the US leg of the tour on January 30, with a final performance in Los Angeles.

ATEEZ's Jongho missed the fansign event due to a stomach ache

In the announcement, MyMusicTaste revealed that Jongho had been experiencing stomach aches, and will be giving the fan sign event a miss. The event was scheduled to take place on January 29, 7:00 PM (PST).

The agency, however, assured fans that the idol is resting only to recover in time for the upcoming LA concert, and will not be missing the concert.

Here is the full announcement:

"Important announcement regarding #ATEEZ fansign in Los Angeles. This afternoon, ATEEZ member JONGHO has been experiencing stomach aches. Therefore, he won't be partaking in the fansign event in Los Angeles happening today - Saturday, January 29 - at 7 PM (PST)."

"Instead, JONGHO will be taking some rest in the accommodation to prepare for the upcoming concerts in Los Angeles."

"We thank you in advance for your kind understanding. Thank you. Team MyMusicTaste."

MMT SHOP



Please read through our announcement regarding JONGHO's participation in the ATEEZ Fansign Event in Los Angeles.



Many fans expressed their concern on Twitter.

Daiana Barrios

Please everyone take care and stay safe



Get well soon my baby Jjong
Please everyone take care and stay safe
WE LOVE YOU JONGHO

I mean, they're probably eating korean food while in the states and the food here isn't completely different than what they can get in korea.

Too much traveling and foreign food upsetting their bodies. Hope they all get some much needed rest and hope Jongho feels better soon

Megan



I know that the amount of injuries seems scary but I like to look on the bright side. They're not hiding or dismissing even minor issues.
I could think of so many idols forced to or insisting on working through illness and injuries, never telling the fans

Incidentally, Jongho has been plagued by medical issues several times this year. A short while before ATEEZ’s comeback, on August 28, the 20-year-old idol had to be hospitalized after suffering a knee cartilage injury.

Meanwhile, the world tour, which will be the group’s third since its debut in 2018, will see the boy band travel to Europe after wrapping up the US leg. In the Europe leg, the group will be performing in Amsterdam (February 13), London (February 15), Paris (February 20), Berlin (February 22), Warsaw (February 24), and Madrid (March 1).

ATEEZ 2022 WORLD TOUR [THE FELLOWSHIP : BEGINNING OF THE END] Poster



🗓 2022. 1. 7 - 1. 9

SEOUL



🗓 2022. 1. 18 - 1. 30

USA



🗓 2022. 2. 13 - 3. 1

EUROPE



#TheFellowship #Beginning_Of_The_End #ATEEZ #에이티즈

Despite being on tour, the group’s non-American and non-European fans need not suffer. On January 24, the eight-member K-pop group surprised fans with a teaser for its new special single, "Don't Stop," created with the app UNIVERSE.

"Don’t Stop" is set to be released on January 31 KST.

Edited by R. Elahi