10 evergreen Korean OSTs to listen to in 2022 

Korean OSTs are the creations of talented songwriters, composers, and singers whose comforting soundtracks have the potential to heal many listeners. K-drama fans look forward to these OSTs because they are usually performed by their favorite soloists or K-Pop idols and have a significant meaning to particular K-drama.

The list includes a variety of songs that K-drama fans have appreciated over the years. The tracks on the list were curated based on their release dates.

Here are 10 evergreen Korean OSTs that will never go out of style on your playlist!

10 Korean Osts that will have a huge impact on listeners 2022

1) Stand by me - SHINee (Boys over flowers - 2009)

A classic OST, Stand By Me, can only evoke memories of the favorite Gu Jun Pyo (Lee Min-ho) with his F4 friends and the adorable Geum Jan Di (Ku Hye Sun).

Although almost all of the Boys Over Flowers tracks became classic hits as a result of the massive success of the drama, this one, sung by legendary K-Pop boy group SHINee, stands out in particular for expressing the more light-hearted tones of the drama.

"It's great how I look, it feels like my heart is reaching out to you, this planet is magnificent."

As the lyrics reflect, the song is lively and enriched with captivating harmonies.

2) Hyehwadong - Park Boram (Reply 1988 - 2015)

Hyehwadong and Reply 1988 are intimately connected. Only a few beats of the song are required to feel the nostalgia conveyed by Reply 1988. It's difficult not to associate the song and the drama since they're so closely interlinked. The soundtrack has a peaceful tone to it.

“Today, I got a call from an old friend, I've lost touch with for a long time, Saying you'll go very far off tomorrow, You tell me to meet in the alley, Where we played together when we were little.”

As the lyrics portray, this piece brings back pleasant memories.

3) Stay with me - Chanyeol & Punch (Goblin - 2016)

This is one of the most well-known OSTs ever. Stay With Me's music, which features Chanyeol and Punch, is the first K-drama OST MV to reach 300 million views on Youtube. It's a lovely song, with both of their voices merging together to create a calming gem.

“Every time I close my eyes, Oh, I always see those eyes, So I wanted to forget, All the pain since we first met.”

As the lyrics show, this song has a suspenseful and emotional tone that perfectly complements the plot of Drama Goblin. Punch's calming voice and high notes open the song, which is followed by Chanyeol's rap with his deep voice and both of their vocals complimenting each other really well.

4) This love - Davichi (Descendants of the sun - 2016)

When it comes to compelling ballads, the vocal duo Davichi can't go wrong, as the melancholy of This Love demonstrates.

“If I turn back time, Will the memories get erased too, I know I’m saying things, That I can’t even do.”

As the lyrics mention, the back-and-forth dialogue duet between Davichi is used as a stand-in for the unspoken words of star-crossed lovers Jin Goo and Kim Ji Won.

In This Love, subtle piano chords play a significant part before building up to a power ballad that serves as a foundation to all the drama's most deeply affected sequences via strings.

5) Everytime - Chen & Punch (Descendants of the Sun - 2016)

Everytime had many listeners in its grip with the upbeat nature of the song. Chen and Punch provide a dramatic duet that portrays the fluttering emotions of falling in love. It starts with Punch’s lines and then harmonizes with Chen’s voice.

“Oh every time i see you, When i see your eyes, My heart keeps fluttering,You are my destiny, The only person i want to protect until the end of the world.”

As the lyrics mention, it's a very soulful piece with a beautiful rendition.

6) For you - Chen, Baekhyun, Xiumin (Moon Lovers - 2016)

On August 23, 2016, EXO-CBX stated that they sang in the the original soundtrack for Baekhyun's role in the popular Korean drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Hearts Ryeo. The song has lines such as,

“It’s a different place, a different time, But my love is right, Even by your scent that passes with the wind, I know it’s you.”

This piece is a melody that perfectly reflects the plot of the show, and ChenBaeXi's voice was great throughout. As a result, this Korean song also played a significant role in EXO-official CBX's announcement that the group had become an official sub-unit of EXO.

7) All About You - Taeyeon (Hotel del luna - 2019)

All About You is an OST sung by Taeyeon for the 2019 drama Hotel Del Luna, starring IU and Yeo Jin Goo. The heartfelt song, which is almost like a poetry, speaks about being in love and the experiences one shares together. The fact that Taeyeon's voice could be heard on Hotel del Luna's Star IU adds to the excitement.

“When I see you, Did you feel it was fate? like the stars in the night sky have been with me for a long time.”

As the lyrics reflect, it's without a doubt one of the finest Korean OSTs with mesmerizing tone. It has Taeyon’s effortless high notes and a beautiful arrangement.

8) Sweet Night - V (Itaewon Class - 2020)

V (Kim Tae-hyung), a member of the Global K-Pop boy group BTS, gained his first-ever Korean OST in the Korean drama Itaewon class in 2020. The deep and mellow voice of the Spring Day singer elevates this song to new heights. The song has lines such as,

“How could I know, One day I'd wake up feeling more, But I had already reached the shore, Guess we were ships in the night.”

V, the Korean singer behind Scenery and Winter Bear, sang on this indie-pop hit and also helped produce it. It's a fantastic comfort tune, with acoustic guitar sound in the background, V's humming, and the melodious whistling at the conclusion.

9) Running - Gaho (Start-Up - 2020)

Gaho is currently regarded as one of the top singers and composers in the industry. The Korean song is a perfect match for the protagonists and their amazing journey to build their own business.

It's a great song that gets highly recommended. Gaho's powerful voice inspires one to work hard, and the lyrics of the K-drama Running were written to accompany people on their journey.

“Even if a dead end appears, I'm okay, Start now, run ahead, Running running, if I'm with you.”

As the lyrics portray, it's an inspirational song with a powerful melody.

10) Christmas tree - V (Our Beloved Summer - 2021)

Christmas Tree, featuring BTS V's soft and angelic vocals over a soothing acoustic guitar melody, is a wonderful song. V's tone and intensity are amplified by the minimalistic instrumental composition. This piece has lines such as,

"I'll tell you, A million little reasons, I'm falling for your eyes."

This Korean drama OST is still setting records. This song is in English, which also encouraged many international fans to embrace it more. It’s BTS V’s second Korean OST and has an extremely pleasing tone. A very romantic and calming track.

These Korean OSTs hold a unique place in the hearts of every Korean drama enthusiast, which is why they are evergreen. It was difficult to pick just ten since each Korean OST is distinct and has its own elegance, but we hope you enjoyed the listing!

