Insiders reveal The Heir’s Kim Ji Won is leaving SALT Entertainment, agency gives a vague response

Actress Kim Ji Won is reportedly looking for new agencies to represent her once her contract with Salt Entertainment expires. According to K-media outlet Hankook Ilbo, the Fight for My Way actress is looking for new opportunities. The report also suggests many companies have started approaching the actress too.

Kim Ji Won reportedly leaving Salt Entertainment in less than two years

Salt Entertainment has made multiple headlines in the past week. While all of them refer to the messy ex-girlfriend controversy regarding Kim Seon Ho, this time, it’s another artist on their roster.

Industry insiders have revealed that the famous Korean actress Kim Ji Won is on the lookout for a new agency. The actress joined Salt Entertainment in February 2020 and is one of the biggest stars in the agency.

The company was quick to respond to reports with a representative from Salt Entertainment stating:

“It’s not the time to discuss contract renewals”

While artists have been known to sign contracts for a period of three years, the rumored reports of Kim Ji Won already searching for other agencies paint Salt Entertainment in a negative light. Currently, the agency has a few other personalities signed to them, including Korean superstars Park Shin Hye, Kim Seon Ho and Kim Joo Hun.

Recently, Salt Entertainment came under fire from Kim Seon Ho’s fans as they criticized their poor handling of the ex-girlfriend controversy. Even reports of an anonymous person claiming to know the Hometown Cha Cha Cha actor alleged that the agency had been manipulating the media.

More about The Heir's actress, Kim Ji Won

The 29-year-old actress, Kim Ji Won established her identity across Asia and worldwide as a Hallyu actress. She has been involved in some of the most iconic K-dramas such as The Heirs (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016) and Fight for My Way (2017).

She is one of the biggest Korean celebrities and has worked with many other industry leaders too. Lee Min Ho, Park Seo Joon, Song Joong Ki, are just some of the names she's starred beside.

Kim Ji Won is currently gearing up for her upcoming JTBC drama My Freedom Journal (tentative title) alongside Lee Min Ki, Son Suk Goo and Lee Elle. The famous My Mister writer Park Hae Young is the screenwriter for the show, with director Kim Suk Yoon taking the reigns.

Edited by Danyal Arabi