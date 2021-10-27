“I plan to reveal many truths,” says an alleged acquaintance of Kim Seon Ho, promises exposé of Salt Entertainment

A Korean netizen who claims to know Kim Seon Ho, said they would reveal the truth regarding the current controversy, adding that Salt Entertainment needs to stop manipulating the media. The netizen, henceforth called Person A, uploaded a post on their Instagram a week ago, mentioning that they have “turned over” many documents to the reporters after fact-checking them properly.

Person A specifically said they would reveal the truth on October 25. The netizen particularly targeted the posts towards Salt Entertainment, Kim Seon Ho’s agency. They uploaded the posts a few days after the agency issued a statement denying the actor’s contract expiration.

Anonymous K-netz says Salt Entertainment “should stop manipulating the media” regarding Kim Seon Ho’s controversy

Kim Seon Ho’s ex-girlfriend controversy shook the K-drama industry with an update regarding it (whether official or unofficial) cropping up every other day. Multiple reports stated that Kim Seon Ho’s contract with Salt Entertainment expired in September but was extended for a certain period for Hometown Cha Cha Cha to end. Refuting the reports, the agency stated that there’s an entire year left on the contract and they “will work with him right until the end”.

However, Person A claims that it is all a lie and that the agency is hiding its true intentions, as reported by allkpop. On October 25, the user wrote,

“Kim Seon Ho has signed an exclusive contract for 3 years from September 2018 to September 2021. From October 2021, his contract with Salt Entertainment is only temporary.”

They also explained the cons of a temporary contract, adding:

“Unlike the exclusive contract, this new temporary contract from October lays out clauses holding Kim Seon Ho responsible for breaching advertisement deals.”

After the controversy erupted, 10 brands dropped the Hometown Cha Cha Cha from their global advertising deals and campaigns. Later, an anonymous brand representative revealed that the actor and his agency ghosted them when they needed answers. They even revealed the hefty sum a model would have to pay when situations like this occur.

Person A then also challenged the agency to reveal the marketing clauses from both temporary and exclusive contracts.

“Salt Entertainment should stop manipulating the media by saying things such as 'until the end,' 'absolutely not true,' and start precisely explaining. In other words, reveal the two different liquidated damage clauses regarding advertisement deals from the exclusive contract and the temporary contract to the general public.”

The user then revealed that they think “it’s wrong to just let the truth be buried”. They claim to have fact-checked multiple things and submitted documents to reporters, adding that they will reveal everything on October 25. Person A’s Instagram is now nowhere to be found.

On October 26, Salt Entertainment released a statement detailing Kim Seon Ho’s contract with them, which says the current contract stays until March 2023.

However, a few hours later, the K-media outlet Dispatch, notorious for their investigative skills, released a detailed report of Kim Seon Ho’s friends’ accounts and text conversations of the actor with his friends and the ex-girlfriend.

After Dispatch’s report, Salt Entertainment only released a one-line statement refusing to say anything.

Meanwhile, both Kim Seon Ho and his ex-girlfriend have apologized to each other publicly. It remains to be seen how long the controversy will get dragged on and how long it will take for the actor to get back up.

