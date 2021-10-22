"We will work with him right until the end": Salt Entertainment denies rumors about Kim Seon-ho's contract

Salt Entertainment, Kim Seon-ho’s agency, released a statement to divulge more details regarding the actor’s contract with their company. One of the rumors that made the rounds regarding actor Kim Seon-ho’s controversy was that this was a move made by his agency as the actor’s contract came to an end.

In their statement, Salt Entertainment denied these rumors. They also clarified that their contract with Kim Seon-ho has not ended yet. In fact, talks about renewing contracts would usually take place 3 months before the said contract was due to end. However, the agency added that they will have another year together.

Statement from Salt Entertainment about Kim Seon-ho’s contract

In a statement to the media, Salt Entertainment said: “The reports that said Kim Seon Ho’s contract expired in September are not true at all.”

They also claimed that they will work with Kim Seon-ho until the end of their contract. “Normally, negotiations about contract renewals begin three months prior to the end of the contract, but now is not the time for us to hold these negotiations as there is still one year left on the contract. We will work with him right until the end of the contract.”

Earlier, it was speculated that Kim Seon-ho’s contract was ending in September after a short extension to ensure that his commitment to Hometown Cha Cha Cha was taken care of. Media outlets also speculated in the media that the actor was in talks with his agency to renew contracts.

Also Read

Since Kim Seon-ho’s ex-girlfriend posted that he had manipulated her into getting an abortion with promises of marriage in the future, more claims about his true personality have also been released. For one, a netizen claiming to be the actor’s classmate had also revealed that he was temperamental and even resorted to physical violence.

It was denied by the agency, and in the meantime, the situation with Kim Seon-ho’s ex-girlfriend has been resolved after the actor apologized. The ex-girlfriend released a statement to clarify that there was some misunderstanding between her and Kim Seon-ho and that the two had really loved each other at one point in their relationship.

Edited by Atul S