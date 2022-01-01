Top 5 K-drama OST albums of 2021

Korean Pop is not the only kind of music to pay attention to, and original soundtracks (OST) of a few K-dramas prove why it is important to look out for music in all places. While BTS, BLACKPINK, and Stray Kids have gained audiences' attention globally with their act, concept, and theme, music lovers must give K-drama OSTs a try.

Some of the most famous Korean drama OSTs that continue to be used widely on Instagram and TikTok include songs from shows like Goblin, Descendants of the Sun, among others.

5 K-drama OST albums that stole the hearts of fans

1) Nevertheless

The K-drama is a romance drama, and the OST plays a pivotal role in letting the audiences settle into the mood of this show. From the title song to the final credit song, there is no way out with each episode but to end up falling in love with the music. The best songs from the album are Sam Kim’s Love Me Like That, J.UNA’s Butterfly, and RIO’s The Rose Song.

2) Our Beloved Summer

One of the highlights of the show Our Beloved Summer is its beautiful OST. The entire K-drama album has not been released as of now, but one song, in particular, has already made it to the top of the viewers' list. BTS member V’s song titled Christmas Tree was released in December and has won over the hearts of fans already. After the much-deserved success of Itaewon Class’ Sweet Night by V, this was expected.

3) Vincenzo

Another album that has some exemplary music this year is Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Been-starrer Vincenzo. The K-drama has a brilliant theme that is electrifying and goosebump-inducing at the same time.

4) Hospital Playlist season 2

One of the best things about Hospital Playlist is the band that the lead character forms as a way of beating the blues. Each week, the members cover a song, and in season 2, there was a wide variety. Our favorite from the K-drama was, of course, Bon Jovi, but there was a brilliant mix of genres and languages.

5) Hometown Cha Cha Cha

Hometown Cha Cha Cha’s OST was more of a breezy list of songs that would go perfectly well with a day out on the beach. The K-drama is light, romantic, and catchy, which goes hand in hand with the show's theme.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by R. Elahi