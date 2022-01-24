EXO's DO and Crush's performance at Park shin-hye's and Choi Tae Joon's wedding wins hearts online

EXO's Do Kyung-soo, also known by his stage name D.O., a South Korean singer, actor, and songwriter performed with Shin Hyo-seob, professionally known as Crush, a South Korean R&B and hip hop singer, songwriter, and producer, at Park Shin Hye's and Choi Tae Joon's wedding ceremony on January 22.

It was the most awaited wedding ceremony of the year for all K-drama fans worldwide considering Park shin-hye is a very popular South Korean actress and singer - always known for her versatile roles and her commendable work in television dramas such as The Heirs, Stairway to Heaven, Tree of Heaven as well as the film Miracle in Cell No. 7, one of the highest-grossing Korean films of all time.

Choi Tae-joon is a South Korean actor and singer. He is known for his lead role in the melodrama Exit and praised for his performances on hit K-dramas such as So I Married An Anti-Fan and A Suspicious Partner. The celebrity couple tied the knot together on Saturday, January 22.

The private wedding took place at a church in Seoul, with the presence of the couple’s family, friends, and many celebrities.

Besides the wedding pictures on social media, what was also trending worldwide, was K-Pop Boy band EXO’s member DO's performance with Crush of the soundtrack of Korean drama The Guardian and the Lonely God (Goblin). The fans could not stop themselves from praising EXO's DO and Crush for their mesmerizing voices.

Here's how fans reacted on Twitter…

🌻 | crying over a certain boy named mark lee @markleesways



SHINHYE AND TAEJOON HAD THE CRUSH AND THE DO KYUNGSOO SINGING AT THEIR WEDDING?????? EXCUSE ME I'M SO JEALOUS SHINHYE AND TAEJOON HAD THE CRUSH AND THE DO KYUNGSOO SINGING AT THEIR WEDDING?????? EXCUSE ME I'M SO JEALOUS 😭😭https://t.co/fwqfHV4bZG

Fans even requested a collaboration between EXO's DO and Crush!

서현,소민,조로사 ‘s fangirl @sjh_hyun



I suddenly wanna see Crush x Kyungsoo collaboration

Cursh and Do Kyungsoo singing “Beautiful “(Goblin OST) for Park Shinhye and Choi Taehoon’s weddingI suddenly wanna see Crush x Kyungsoo collaboration Cursh and Do Kyungsoo singing “Beautiful “(Goblin OST) for Park Shinhye and Choi Taehoon’s wedding😭I suddenly wanna see Crush x Kyungsoo collaboration 😭❤️https://t.co/pjWJnOJuXz

FTISLAND’s Lee Hong Ki and Lee Juck also sang congratulatory songs. Lee Hong Ki sang his OST I’m Saying from Park Shin Hye’s drama Heirs. Lee Juck sang his own hit song, I’m Fortunate. Zico, who has been Choi Tae Joon’s close friend for over 11 years, shared a handwritten letter with the couple at the ceremony.

Former The Heirs co-star Lee Min Ho also attended the wedding of Park Shin Hye. Fans were also happy to find out that IU also attended the wedding.

Many stars attended the wedding, including retired rhythmic gymnast Son Yeon Jae, professional baseball player Hwang Jae Gyun, actor Bae Jung Nam, entertainer Oh Sang Jin, and actors Lee Seo Jin, Namgoong Min, Ryu Jun Yeol, and AOA’s Seolhyun.

Later, it was also revealed that Super Junior members Siwon and Leeteuk attended the event, with Leeteuk sharing the full cover of Crush and EXO's DO (Kyungsoo) singing Beautiful.

Fans described the performance as "breathtaking" and we couldn't agree more.

Also Read Article Continues below

Wishing the couple a Beautiful married life just like EXO's DO and Crush's performance!

Edited by Sabika