Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon’s friends share wedding photos with heartfelt blessings

On January 22, Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon officially became husband and wife. The A-list couple made waves across the K-industry, announcing marriage and the actress’ pregnancy. The couple’s friends from the industry shared photos of them at the ceremony, looking gorgeous, while they blessed the couple in the caption.

Celebrities who attended the ceremony ranged from sports athletes Hwang Jae-gyun (a baseball player), Son Yeon-jae (a retired rhythmic gymnast) to actors, singers, and entertainers such as Ryu Jun-yeol, Lee Sun-bin, EXO’s D.O. and more.

“I hope you will be happy forever”: Friends shower love and blessing to Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon

Heirs actress Park Shin-hye tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend So I Married an Anti-fan’s Choi Tae-joon, in an intimate ceremony on January 22. Photos from the wedding started doing the rounds early on the same day as friends and attendees recorded beautiful moments and uploaded them on social media.

Actress Lee Sun Bin, who shared the screen with the groom in a 2017 drama Missing 9, posted photos of the couple walking the ramp and a small video of EXO's D.O. and Zico singing. Her caption reads:

“Tae-joon-ie, you better take good care of Shin Hye unni. Unni, oppa, I’ll pray that you two only experience happiness ahead. I cried today too… Why am I always so emotional and touched?”

Entertainer Oh Sang-jin also posted images from the couple's wedding photoshoot outside the Church and their wedding card. Oh Sang-jin and the bride hosted the MBC variety show Fantastic Partner together from 2006-2007. He shared a simple message saying,

“Shin-hye, congratulations. I hope you will be happy forever.”

Actor Bae Jung-nam also congratulated the couple, sharing photos from inside the venue and wishing them forever happiness.

“Shin-hye, congratulations again and again. Be happy until the very end.”

Lee Min-ho wishes Park Shin-hye congratulations in ’Heirs’ style

The actress’ Heirs co-star, Lee Min-ho, parodied his line from the show and shared a fun wish. Referencing his memorable dialogue when he asks Shin-hye’s character, Eun-sang, “Do I like you?” the actor captioned his post with, “Do I congratulate you?”

Also Read Article Continues below

Moreover, Park Shin-hye sparked the 2017 Heirs drama as Lee Min-ho was addressed as Kim Tan-nim in the wedding invitation. Kim Tan was the character’s name Lee Min-ho played in Heirs.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar