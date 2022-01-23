Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon's stunning pre-wedding shoot wins hearts online

Actor Choi Tae-joon and actress Park Shin-hye shared a glimpse of their love by releasing pictures from their pre-wedding shoot on January 22, 2022. The couple tied the knot earlier on the same day in a private wedding ceremony.

This wedding is one of the most awaited occasions throughout the South Korean entertainment industry. The two young actors planned to celebrate their union with their family, friends and other loved ones.

The couple released stills from their wedding shoot so fans could be part of their special day. The happy couple are expecting their first child together, making this union even more special.

Fans convey their good wishes to Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon

Fans have been bursting with excitement since the couple announced their wedding in the second half of 2021. Suffice to say, they bombarded the internet by circulating various clips, images and videos of the couple during their special day.

Apart from congratulating the couple, they expressed how they can't get over this pairing. Garnering thousands of wishes from across the global fanbase, there wasn't any shortage of wholesome tweets.

One netizen complimented Park Shin-hye. They praised how beautiful the actress looked for her special day.

The actress wore an elegant white gown and was photographed amongst greenery and flowers, creating a magical and surreal effect.

Congratulations to our beautiful bride, Park Shin Hye! We're excited for your new journey in life. We literally watched her grow through dramas eversince she was a child and today she is getting married and having a baby soon.

Some netizens shared stills and images of their favorite celebrities attending the wedding. Some big names include Lee Min-ho, Exo's Kyungsoo and more.

He attended Park Shin Hye & Choi Tae Joon's Wedding. He looks SO GOOD

The Park Shin-hye & Choi Tae-joon love saga

The young couple's romantical journey began between 2017-2018. They officially announced their relationship in March 2018. After four years of being together, the couple made two announcements that surprised fans from all across the globe. They announced their marriage and pregnancy together.

Ever since the reveal, fans and netizens have kept track of various details related to the couple, including the announcements related to their wedding. Netizens can't wait to hear more happy news from the couple.

