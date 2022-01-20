Kim Mi-kyung shows her motherly love for Park Shin-hye and her baby on Instagram

On January 19, veteran actress Kim Mi-kyung posted a heartfelt wish for Park Shin-hye regarding her upcoming marriage with Choi Tae-joon and the birth of her baby. The two actresses shared the screen in the famous 2013 SBS drama Heirs.

Kim Mi-kyung has played the Pinocchio actress' on-screen mother in the past, but her love for the former idol has brought forth a nostalgic post and a lunch date anecdote between the two.

Kim Mi-kyung posts a cute picture and showers Park Shin-hye with blessings for her married life

The favorite on-screen mother-daughter duo Kim Mi-kyung and Park Shin-hye reunited for a lunch date. The former posted a selfie on her Instagram account with heartfelt blessings and support for her on-screen daughter.

The Heirs actress is expecting and will be marrying her boyfriend of four years, actor Choi Tae-joon, on January 22, 2022. With not many days left before her wedding, Kim Mi-kyung showered motherly love on the actress with a lunch date that majorly had her worrying over the actress and her baby.

The Instagram post's caption reads:

“Eun-sang (Park Shin-hye’s character name in Heirs) is getting married and becoming a mother~~ I was so worried the entire time of the brief lunch, I think I shouted “Be careful!, Be careful!” around fifty times. They are a beautiful and wonderful couple that cannot be expressed in any words. May all blessings and happiness be with you ❤❤❤❤❤ Congratulations! Have a happy and beautiful life^^❤❤❤”

lizabreff @lizabr3ff @DramaCurrent A3: Kim Mi Kyung as Park Hee Nam (the deaf eomma/mom) in The Heirs. I didn't even watch all of it, but she killed it! Also Choi Won Young in any evil role, but especially in "I Remember You." He's always excellent. #kdramachat @DramaCurrent A3: Kim Mi Kyung as Park Hee Nam (the deaf eomma/mom) in The Heirs. I didn't even watch all of it, but she killed it! Also Choi Won Young in any evil role, but especially in "I Remember You." He's always excellent. #kdramachat https://t.co/TSL1GZN70C

The on-screen mother and daughter pair won everyone’s hearts in Heirs with their emotional bond. The veteran actress played Park Hee-nam, the mute live-in housekeeper and Pinocchio actress played the role of Cha Eun-sang, a young adult working part-time jobs to support her mother while juggling studies.

Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon’s agency announced their wedding news in November last year. The couple started dating in 2017 but went public with it in 2018.

Meanwhile, Choi Tae-joon was recently seen delivering wedding invitations to the couple’s close friends. A week ago, the actor’s stylist Kim Woo-ri posted a photo with the shy groom-to-be and a closeup of the elegant invitation. He, too, showered the couple and their growing family with love.

Also Read Article Continues below

In other news, Honey Lee recently announced her pregnancy and marriage with a non-celebrity boyfriend too. Actresses Jung Sun-ah (Death Note, Wicked) and Hwang Jung-eum (She Was Pretty, Kill Me Heal Me) are also pregnant with babies due in 2022.

Edited by R. Elahi