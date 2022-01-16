Actress Honey Lee announces pregnancy and expected due date

On January 16, Honey Lee’s agency Saram Entertainment announced that the actress was expecting her first child with a non-celebrity husband. The agency asked fans for their understanding for not providing more details.

The Miss Korea titleholder, actress, and model held an intimate wedding ceremony a month ago on December 21, 2021, after confirming the dating rumors a few weeks earlier.

Agency announces Honey Lee's pregnancy to fans

Lee Hanee, known as Honey Lee, is expecting good news. The actress and beauty pageant holder confirmed the dating rumors to her non-celebrity boyfriend in November last year and married him a month later.

According to Sports Chosun, Saram Entertainment shared the news with fans stating that the actress is in her fourth month of pregnancy. They asked for blessings and understanding from fans and asked them to give the actress some rest.

Here's the company’s statement to the news outlet:

“A precious new life has come to actress Lee Ha-nee. She is currently in her fourth month of pregnancy and is due to give birth in June. We ask for your understanding. We ask for warm congratulations and blessings to actress Lee Ha-nee and the child who will be born in the future.”

The actress and classical musician met her non-celebrity husband through an acquaintance in early 2021. The popular actress and the company wished not to release his personal information. A few weeks after publicly announcing her relationship, the actress held a private wedding ceremony in December.

Who is Honey Lee?

The actress won the Miss Korea title in 2006 and represented South Korea in the 2007 Miss Universe pageant, placing as the third runner-up. Honey Lee entered the entertainment industry as a host on SBS’ TV show in 2007, after which she participated in multiple musicals such as Polaroid, Legally Blonde and Chicago.

The 38-year-old actress made her acting debut in drama in 2008 with the law romcom drama The Partner alongside Lee Dong Wook. Her 2019 movie Extreme Job opened up to incredible numbers at the box office, with the movie surpassing 15 million tickets in a fortnight, making it the second most-viewed film in South Korea’s history as of May 2019.

Honey Lee’s most recent drama was One the Woman, which also marked her first small-screen comeback in two years.

Meanwhile, Honey received the Top Excellence Award for an Actress in a Mini-Series (Romance/Comedy) for One the Woman at the 2021 SBS Drama Awards.

Edited by R. Elahi