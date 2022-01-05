A church wedding: Details on Park Shin Hye & Choi Tae Joon upcoming wedding

Known to be an 'it' couple in the entertainment industry, it is no surprise that actress Park Shin Hye and actor Choi Tae Joon will tie the knot in a beautiful church wedding. The wedding will be held on January 22, 2022 at Gangdong-gu, Seoul at 11:30 am (KST). The idea of a church wedding for the couple is not a surprise, as the couple believes in tying the knot in the most refined manner possible.
The wedding was no shock to fans, as the actress announced her intentions to marry actor Choi Tae Joon, as well as her pregnancy. This announcement was followed by her stating that she would take a short hiatus from acting for a while. One fan shared a wedding invitation that was broadcasted on SpoTV News.
The couple have been in a relationship for four years, dating back to 2018. The news about the marriage comes as no surprise. Fans and netizens rejoice over the fact that the big Day is approaching very soon.
Netizens express their good wishes to the Park Shin Hye & Choi Tae Joon
Fans and netizens from across the globe expressed their joy over the news. Despite Park Shin Hye's pregnancy and her wedding to Choi Tae Joon being announced in November 2021, the date for the same was recently confirmed. Fans and netizens took to the internet to convey their good wishes.
One netizen expressed her excitement to see Park Shin Hye in her wedding dress.
A few netizens speculated on the guest list for the wedding. Being renowned figures of the South Korean industry, fans and netizens expect a few top names from the industry to attend the wedding ceremony.
Known for featuring in many popular dramas like The Heirs (2013), Pinnochio (2014), Doctors (2016), Memories of Alhambra (2019) and many more, Park Shin Hye wanted her fans to know first about her mini hiatus from acting.
In her statement announcing her pregnancy and marriage, she did express concern about how fans would react to the sudden news. But she also expressed how she can't wait to get back to work.
Similarly, Choi Tae Joon has also featured in popular dramas like So I Married An Anti Fan (2021), Suspicious Partners (2017) and many more.
Fans can't wait to see the actress and actor back on screen.