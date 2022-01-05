A church wedding: Details on Park Shin Hye & Choi Tae Joon upcoming wedding

Known to be an 'it' couple in the entertainment industry, it is no surprise that actress Park Shin Hye and actor Choi Tae Joon will tie the knot in a beautiful church wedding. The wedding will be held on January 22, 2022 at Gangdong-gu, Seoul at 11:30 am (KST). The idea of a church wedding for the couple is not a surprise, as the couple believes in tying the knot in the most refined manner possible.

The wedding was no shock to fans, as the actress announced her intentions to marry actor Choi Tae Joon, as well as her pregnancy. This announcement was followed by her stating that she would take a short hiatus from acting for a while. One fan shared a wedding invitation that was broadcasted on SpoTV News.

Maris1 @1marisone

The wedding invitation…SpoTV News

“We found a companion to live the days together which is a gift from God. Plz come to give your blessings.We will take care of each other & live a good life” #ParkShinHye -ChoiTaeJoon private wedding Jan22,11:30am at a church in Gangdong-gu,SeoulThe wedding invitation…SpoTV News“We found a companion to live the days together which is a gift from God. Plz come to give your blessings.We will take care of each other & live a good life” #ParkShinHye-ChoiTaeJoon private wedding Jan22,11:30am at a church in Gangdong-gu,SeoulThe wedding invitation…SpoTV News“We found a companion to live the days together which is a gift from God. Plz come to give your blessings.We will take care of each other & live a good life” https://t.co/GTVSPUnQzh

The couple have been in a relationship for four years, dating back to 2018. The news about the marriage comes as no surprise. Fans and netizens rejoice over the fact that the big Day is approaching very soon.

Netizens express their good wishes to the Park Shin Hye & Choi Tae Joon

Fans and netizens from across the globe expressed their joy over the news. Despite Park Shin Hye's pregnancy and her wedding to Choi Tae Joon being announced in November 2021, the date for the same was recently confirmed. Fans and netizens took to the internet to convey their good wishes.

𝗸𝗱𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗵𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗮𝘀𝘁 @kdramassential



im so happy for you both and i hope you stay in love forever! "he was my pillar of support for a long time, and he embraced the person park shin hye with all of her lacking qualities, and so i am planning to start a life as someone's partner in marriage" please that was so 🥺im so happy for you both and i hope you stay in love forever! "he was my pillar of support for a long time, and he embraced the person park shin hye with all of her lacking qualities, and so i am planning to start a life as someone's partner in marriage" please that was so 🥺❤️ im so happy for you both and i hope you stay in love forever! https://t.co/nPEe206GWu

Shofiyana Futri @shofiyana Park Shin Hye one of my favorite actress from korea. Her acting make me said "wow" im gonna miss your acting. Please come back and im waiting @MyKoreanDramaID Congratulation to your wedding.. stay healthyPark Shin Hye one of my favorite actress from korea. Her acting make me said "wow" im gonna miss your acting. Please come back and im waiting @MyKoreanDramaID Congratulation to your wedding.. stay healthy 🎉 Park Shin Hye one of my favorite actress from korea. Her acting make me said "wow" im gonna miss your acting. Please come back and im waiting

JoonHye 💕 @JoonHye_



D-22! Can’t wait to see their wedding photo! They will be so gorgeous and handsome❣️



#ParkShinHye #ChoiTaeJoon This also means January 22, 2022 🥰D-22! Can’t wait to see their wedding photo! They will be so gorgeous and handsome❣️ This also means January 22, 2022 🥰D-22! Can’t wait to see their wedding photo! They will be so gorgeous and handsome❣️#ParkShinHye #ChoiTaeJoon https://t.co/WsDOPtV1JB

One netizen expressed her excitement to see Park Shin Hye in her wedding dress.

JoonHye 💕 @JoonHye_ ‍♀️



#ParkShinHye #ChoiTaeJoon twitter.com/allkpop/status… allkpop @allkpop Park Shin Hye to tie the knot with Choi Tae Joon in a church allkpop.com/article/2022/0… Park Shin Hye to tie the knot with Choi Tae Joon in a church allkpop.com/article/2022/0… I’m so happy for them! Can’t wait to see ShinHye in her wedding dress at her wedding‍♀️ I’m so happy for them! Can’t wait to see ShinHye in her wedding dress at her wedding 👰‍♀️ #ParkShinHye #ChoiTaeJoon twitter.com/allkpop/status…

A few netizens speculated on the guest list for the wedding. Being renowned figures of the South Korean industry, fans and netizens expect a few top names from the industry to attend the wedding ceremony.

rae @oksoogen Park shin hye and Choi tae joon will hold their wedding on the 22nd of January this year and Kyungsoo starred with her in HYUNG and knows the groom, courtesy Hyung squad. Therefore, the possibilities of him attending the wedding and probably singing there is high Park shin hye and Choi tae joon will hold their wedding on the 22nd of January this year and Kyungsoo starred with her in HYUNG and knows the groom, courtesy Hyung squad. Therefore, the possibilities of him attending the wedding and probably singing there is high https://t.co/CaXTwNquJp

✨rain✨ @tawantwt wdym chanyeol is one of the guest on park shin hye wedding??? wdym chanyeol is one of the guest on park shin hye wedding???

Known for featuring in many popular dramas like The Heirs (2013), Pinnochio (2014), Doctors (2016), Memories of Alhambra (2019) and many more, Park Shin Hye wanted her fans to know first about her mini hiatus from acting.

In her statement announcing her pregnancy and marriage, she did express concern about how fans would react to the sudden news. But she also expressed how she can't wait to get back to work.

Similarly, Choi Tae Joon has also featured in popular dramas like So I Married An Anti Fan (2021), Suspicious Partners (2017) and many more.

Fans can't wait to see the actress and actor back on screen.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider