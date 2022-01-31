IU, Ryu Jun-yeol, Park Jung-min, and more confirmed to join upcoming drama 'Money Game'

IU, Ryu Jun-yeol, Park Jung-min, Park Hae-joon, and Bae Sung-woo will be working together for the upcoming webtoon-based drama Money Game.

Since the actors were previously in talks to be cast as leads, fans were awaiting official confirmation. On January 28, a representative of Naver Webtoon announced that the five actors will be joining the cast for the new webtoon-based series Money Game.

Money Game will be an eight-part series based on two of webtoon writer Bae Jin-soo’s works, Money Game and Pie Game. In the story, money builds as time passes. The drama will capture the events that unfold as eight participants are placed under extreme circumstances where they are severed from society. The participants repeatedly team up and also betray each other since the game only ends when someone dies.

The show will be directed by Han Jae-rim, who has previously worked on The Face Reader as well as the upcoming movie Emergency Declaration, starring Lee Byung-hun, Im Si-wan, and Song Kang-ho. He will be in charge of scriptwriting as well as directing the show.

Back in 2021, Ryu Jun-yeol impressed fans with his emotional portrayal in JTBC’s Lost. He will be reuniting with director Han Jae-rim for Money Game after having worked together on The King.

Ryu Jun-yeol is a South Korean actor who began his acting career in independent films and then rose to prominence through his breakthrough role in the television series Reply 1988, the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history at the time.

For me, no one will break the record of Ryu Jun Yeol in Reply 1988.

Kim Jung hwan will always be one of the best second male lead.

#Reply1988 So let's talk about the second male lead syndrome.For me, no one will break the record of Ryu Jun Yeol in Reply 1988.Kim Jung hwan will always be one of the best second male lead. So let's talk about the second male lead syndrome. For me, no one will break the record of Ryu Jun Yeol in Reply 1988. Kim Jung hwan will always be one of the best second male lead.#Reply1988 https://t.co/zMKVDbmiyQ

IU has also been busy working with Koreeda Hirokazu for the upcoming film Broker. Lee Ji-eun, known professionally as IU, is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actress. She signed with Kakao M in 2007 as a trainee and debuted as a singer at the age of fifteen with her first mini-album Lost and Found. She was also previously praised by fans for her acting in hit dramas such as Hotel Del Luna and Moon Lovers.

Broker, film by Kore-eda Hirokazu (Shoplifters Our Little Sister)



Money Game, OTT series by Han Jae-rim (The Face Reader, Emergency Declaration)



Dream, film by Lee Byeong-heon (Be Melodramatic, Extreme Job)



#아이유 #iu So excited for Lee Ji-eun’s upcoming acting projects!!!Broker, film by Kore-eda Hirokazu (Shoplifters Our Little Sister)Money Game, OTT series by Han Jae-rim (The Face Reader, Emergency Declaration)Dream, film by Lee Byeong-heon (Be Melodramatic, Extreme Job) So excited for Lee Ji-eun’s upcoming acting projects!!!💜Broker, film by Kore-eda Hirokazu (Shoplifters Our Little Sister)Money Game, OTT series by Han Jae-rim (The Face Reader, Emergency Declaration)Dream, film by Lee Byeong-heon (Be Melodramatic, Extreme Job)#아이유 #iu https://t.co/PKa9JY7GR0

Park Jung-min recently impressed viewers with his role in the Netflix series Hellbound. He is best known for starring in the films Bleak Night, Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet, Keys to the Heart, and Deliver Us from Evil. He is also the writer of the best-selling book A Useful Person.

Park Hae-joon took the industry by storm with his role in The World of the Married. Bae Sung-woo also makes his presence known in every project he participates in, such as Beasts Clawing at Straws.

The new webtoon-based drama will be produced by Studio N, which previously produced Sweet Home, Our Beloved Summer, and Yumi’s Cells while also creating videos for Naver Webtoon and Magnum Nine, which produced the films The King and Emergency Declaration. Lotte Cultureworks will be in charge of investments and participate as a co-producer. With such a famous cast, Money Game has already created excitement for fans considering how previously produced webtoon-based series such as True Beauty and At a Distance, Spring Is Green have been among the highest-rated shows.

Money Game is expected to start filming in the first half of 2022.

