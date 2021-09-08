High Class episode 2: "Sky Castle" meets "World of the Married" show promises lots of secrets and intrigue

High Class episode 2 saw Seong Yeo-wool learn more truths about her dead husband. A named partner at a law firm in Seoul, she decided to move to Jeju-do after finding out that her son was ostracized in his school. Right on time, she received an invite from an international school in Jeju-do.

Yeo-wool took this as a sign in the latest K-Drama. That is how she and her son An Yi-chan arrived for the test and interviews held at the school. From the first moment that she met the other mothers, it was clear that they were different from her.

She did try to meet them halfway and socialize. However, before that could happen, a person from her past appeared and accused her of being a murderer.

A still from High Class episode 2 (Image via tvn_drama/Instagram)

There is a rumor in the circles of Yeo-wool and other affluent people in the city that she had herself killed her husband, An Ji-yong. The two were alone on the yacht when he disappeared, and she thought he had jumped in the river.

Clearly, this K-Drama, at the moment, is more of a mishmash of earlier hit dramas World of the Married and Sky Castle.

This made sense since, in High Class episode 2, Ji-yong was being investigated for scamming many people out of thousands of dollars as an equity investor. What is curious, though, is the fact that his body was never found.

This then brought about the question, is Yeo-wool's husband really dead? Beyond this, was he an honest man?

Did Yeo-wool's husband cheat on her in High Class episode 2?

Yeo-wool's buddy mother at HSC, the one who was supposed to help her and her son catch up with the curriculum in the school, was very nice to Yeo-wool. She was a mother to a daughter who had become close to Yi-chul the moment school opened in High Class episode 2.

A still of Na-yoon in High Class episode 2 (Image via tvn_drama/Instagram)

This was Na-yoon, who went out of her way to help Yeo-wool, but it is clear that she hates her. For one, she is the one who locked Yi-chul in the locker.

The nail paint worn by the person who locked the child and one on Na-yoon matched in High Class episode 2. The voice that whispered "murderer" is also close to Na-yoon's.

In addition to all of this in High Class episode 2, the look of recognition on Na-yoon's face when she saw Ji-yong's phone fall indicated that she was closely acquainted with him. It is possible that the two were lovers because there is no known information about Na-yoon's partner.

There are also hints in High Class episode 2 to indicate that Yeo-wool's husband Ji-yong was involved with the chairperson who sent Yeo-wool the invitation to HSC in the first place. The chairperson seemed to want Yeo-wool and her son to be around her and hence decided to keep Yi-chul in school no matter what.

At the end of High Class episode 2, Yeo-wool got a bouquet with a card that read:

"You are not alone."

On the back of the card, it said:

"I am watching you."

An ominous note that promised more secrets in the upcoming episodes.

