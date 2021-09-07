5 K-Dramas to watch if you liked The Penthouse

One can either love The Penthouse series, or hate it, but there is simply no ignoring it. The unsettling tale of deceit and revenge among the eminent residents of the Penthouse can only leave one breathless for more, and this list is here to provide.

While one waits for The Penthouse: War in Life to end, take a look at this list of some incredible Korean thrillers, each with its own unique twists and turns.

Here are some K-dramas similar to Penthouse

The World of the Married

The World of The Married (2020) is a South Korean TV series (Image via KoreanDrama.org)

If a tale of marital betrayal followed by revenge, sorrow and melodrama was one's favorite part of The Penthouse, then the highest rated show in Korean cable history, The World of The Married, is a must watch.

In this K-drama, Kim Hae Aee plays the role of a respected family doctor and seems to have a perfect life. Accompanied by a successful husband and a son, her life seems perfect until she finds out that her apparently devoted husband is having an affair with Han So Hee's character Da Kyun.

Although not quite as dramatic as The Penthouse, this show is just as thrilling, and deserves a watch for the incredible performance by the cast, and the masterful direction.

Mine

The most recent K-drama on the list, Mine takes a close look into the mysterious lives of the rich and powerful. The show begins with a deadly murder, and then through flashbacks, tells the story of the high society of the Hyowon household.

Naturally, the web of lies and deception traps the characters, pulling them deeper and deeper. The show follows the lives of strong, ambitious women who are trying to find their "mine". With an unpredictable twist in every episode, this show will leave you breathless.

Flower of Evil

Flower of Evil stars Lee Joon-gi, Moon Chae-won, Jang Hee-jin, and Seo Hyun-woo (Image via Asian Wiki)

Although not about the rich and the powerful, the cat and mouse chase in the 2020 show Flower of Evil mimics the thriller genre without ever completely being one.

Cha Ji Won, a skilled detective, seemingly lives the perfect life with a loving husband and an adorable daughter, but the husband is hiding a deep, dark secret, and it is not an affair.

This show will keep you on the edge of your seat, with the audience being torn on whether to hate or to love Beek Hee Sung. With some of the most incredible acting, this show is definitely a must-watch for lovers of both thrillers and romance.

Sky Castle

If one wants a peep into the complicated family dynamics of the rich, powerful, and famous, look no further than Sky Castle. This satirical drama gives an insight into the desires of some of the wealthiest and most influential parents in South Korea.

The drama centres around the lives of housewives living in a luxurious residential area called SKY Castle in Seoul, where only the wealthiest doctors and professors get to live.

These women want their children to go to the best universities in the world, and are prepared to do anything to make it happen, even if it means murder. It is a must-watch for all fans of The Penthouse.

Graceful Friends

Graceful Friends cast includes Yoo Jun-sang and Song Yoon-ah (Image via KoreanDrama.org)

Graceful Friends is a thriller that takes place in the wake of a murder case in a town largely inhabited by couples who are in their 40s.

While the other shows on this list revolve around families, this one, like The Penthouse, is about a group of friends. These friends have known each other for 20 years, but they soon realize, that one can never really know a person.

Murders, betrayals, and revenge, this show has them all. With an incredible cast consisting of Kim Won Hae, Kim Hye Eun, and Yoo Jun Sang, this thriller is a must-watch.

