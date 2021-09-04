Penthouse 3: War in life, episode 13 — Can Logan save Su-ryeon after altercation with Seo-jin?

Ju Dan-tae is finally dead in Penthouse 3: War in Life. After three seasons of evil-doing and plotting against Su-ryeon, Yoon-hui, and Logan, he met his end at the Hera Palace. It is the same place where his mother and sister died.

Su-ryeon and Logan cleaned up after him with their personal funds and helped all victims of the bomb blast that Ju Dan-tae orchestrated. They have come out victorious against one of the villains of Penthouse 3: War in Life. However, what about Cheon Seo-jin?

Eun-byeol finds out her mother is acting in Penthouse 3: War in Life; calls the cops on her

Eun-byeol had so far believed that the drugs that she had fed her mother were the reason why she was affected by the early onset of dementia. The truth, however, is that Cheon Seo-jin never ingested the drugs. She threw up in the washroom as soon as she had had the drugged wine because she had found out her daughter’s plans.

However, instead of being honest with Eun-byeol, she decided to use her daughter’s guilt to get out of all charges against her scot-free in Penthouse 3: War in Life. She planned to take the route of being mentally ill to get the charges against her suspended.

Eun-byeol and Ro-na’s father Yoon-chul knew that Cheon Seo-jin was capable of betraying her daughter. That’s why he investigated the medical records and realized that his ex-wife had lied to everyone in Penthouse 3: War in Life.

He went to Cheon Seo-jin’s apartment to leave with Eun-byeol. However, the fall down the stairs and a tumor that couldn’t be operated on resulted in Yoon-chul going blind. Instead of Eun-byeol, he spoke to Cheon Seo-jin.

In the following altercation, Seo-jin pushed Yoon-chul, and the man who had already suffered from grave injuries fell to his death. She tried to bury all of it in Penthouse 3: War in Life and was also ready to leave the country with Eun-byeol.

However, Su-ryeon and Logan confronted Eun-byeol about her mother in Penthouse 3: War in Life. She didn’t believe their claims in the beginning, so they decided to show her.

They used Eun-byeol as bait and got Cheon Seo-jin to come out to the same place where she had killed Yoon-hui.

It is here that Cheon Seo-jin’s real face became visible to her daughter, who was shocked to learn that her mother was a monster and even killed her father. Unable to process the shock completely, Eun-byeol called the cops on her mother and confessed that she witnessed her mother’s crimes.

This also included Yoon-hui’s death.

What happened to Su-ryeon at the end of Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 13?

After Cheon Seo-jin realized that her daughter knew all about her crimes, she was overtaken by rage. She also heard the sirens of police cars approaching and decided that she was not ready to die by herself.

She tried to push Su-ryeon closer to the cliff, the same one from which Yoon-hui was pushed.

Su-ryeon fell into the river, but what is interesting is the claim that Cheon Seo-jin made at the end of episode 3, War in Life. She said that she had tried to hold on to Su-ryeon.

Did Su-ryeon jump intentionally to make charges against Cheon Seo-jin stronger?

It is unclear, as Logan seemed as shocked as the audience. This is pretty much another fake death setup that the show is known to pull out.

What is left now is to see how Cheon Seo-jin gets punished and if Ro-na, Su-ryeon, and the others get their happy ending in Penthouse 3: War in Life.

Edited by Ravi Iyer