Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 12 — Does another tragedy await Su-ryeon and Logan on their wedding day?

Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 12 will see Su-ryeon (Lee Ji-ah) and Logan (Park Eun-seok) get ready for a celebratory event. According to the promo, the two are set to get engaged at the Penthouse, where their enemies Ju Dan-tae and Cheon Seo-jin (Kim So-yeon) are both out of the picture.

The two have clearly begun to let their guards down, and Dan-tae, just as expected, has found a way out despite such careful planning by Su-ryeon and Logan. While they were busy getting ready for celebrations and fanfare, Dan-tae lay in wait, carefully plotting against his biggest rivals.

Unfortunately, Seok-kyung revealed the truth about Logan being alive and Su-ryeon being safe to Dan-tae. She probably wanted to show off in front of the man who had tortured her and made her a monster. However, this only gave Dan-tae the impetus to stay strong in Penthouse 3: War in Life.

Is Su-ryeon in danger in Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 12?

In the promo for Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 12, Su-ryeon is heard announcing that she was going to get engaged to Logan. In the finale of Penthouse 2: War on Life, the two were about to confess their love for each other when a bomb went off and put Logan out of action.

Now, in Penthouse 3: War in Life; this occasion might yet again be taken over by something tragic.

For one, a still of someone assembling a bomb, one that looks capable of taking out the entire Hera Palace, was featured in the promo. Secondly, Dan-tae attacking a doctor at the psychiatric ward was also featured in the promo.

He was also seen dressed in casual clothes, unlike a patient with a scar that is probably a reference to Batman villain Joker's smile.

However, these characters are similar in no way. Dan-tae also promised that he cannot let either Logan or Su-ryeon lead a peaceful life. He lies in wait, ready to attack her and ensure that Logan is never happy. The question now is if the show will continue to give Dan-tae the upper hand.

Especially now that Seo-jin is out of the picture completely, he doesn't really have an ally. So his plans may just not work out as he plotted. Yet, it might do them damage. One that they wouldn't expect considering their guard would be down in Penthouse 3: War in Life.

What happened to Bae Ro-na and Yoon-chul in Penthouse 3: War in Life?

The one thing that the promo did not address was what exactly happened after Seo-jin's death. For one, there were no scenes of either Yoon-chul or his daughter Bae Ro-na in the promo.

Ro-na was hurt, but Yoon-chul's injury seemed dangerous. He was protected by Ro-na and was hit in the head once before the two took a fall down the stairs.

So the chances of Yoon-chul dying are reasonable. However, that would also mean that both Ro-na and Eun-byeol would end up without parents. Especially Ro-na, who lost her mother Yoon-hui (Eugene) in a tragic manner.

At this point in Penthouse 3: War in Life, it would be unfair to Ro-na.

So the chances of the two surviving the incident are higher than that of Yoon-chul's death. The show was expected to end with 12 episodes this season, however, it has been speculated that Penthouse 3: War in Life might indeed be extended by a few episodes.

