Penthouse 3: War in Life, Episode 11 has fans rave about Seo-jin’s gruesome death

Penthouse 3: War in Life, Episode 11 took audiences back to the time when the first season of the show was released.

The development during the first season was comparatively slow, but each episode was filled to the brim with details and plot lines that were sure to entertain the audiences.

There is also the matter of unexpected deaths, and Penthouse 3: War in Life episode 11 was no different.

At the beginning, the episode touched upon how Seok-kyung had managed to follow Ju Dan-tae into Japan and the psychiatric ward that he had been kept at. She had followed her mother and Logan and managed to find out how Ju Dan-tae was put in a stowaway ship. She managed to get on the same ship as well.

Seok-kyung who also felt guilty at the moment for having caused the death of her twin sister, Yoon-hui. She also did other things when she was allied with Dan-tae and this turned out to be the perfect opportunity for her to have her say.

Dan-tae went to the extent of kneeling in front of her to get her to consider helping him in Penthouse 3: War in Life. It didn't work of course.

However, Seok-kyung did inform Dan-tae that Logan was alive and that her mother was safe too and this brought the fire back to Dan-tae to fight in Penthouse 3: War in Life.

That was what resulted in his first attempt to escape the psychiatric ward. With Dan-tae out of the way, this is the time for Logan and Su-ryeon to start work on Seo-jin.

Does Eun-byeol want revenge from her mother in Penthouse 3: War in Life?

No. All Eun-byeol had wanted was for her mother to stop doing evil things. She had believed that Seo-jin did things for her daughter and now, she wants to return the favor.

Strangely, she chose to do it by erasing her mother's memories of traumatic past. However, things did not turn out the way that Eun-byeol had imagined in Penthouse 3: War in Life.

Instead, the video footage of her mother killing Yoon-hui was used by Su-ryeon and Logan to put an end to all the evil plans she had plotted in Penthouse 3: War in Life.

Things went down on what was supposed to be the happiest day of Seo-jin's life. After facing one downfall after another, becoming bankrupt in a matter of hours, the stress and the drugs that Eun-byeol had given Seo-jin, combined to make her hallucinate.

It went to the extreme of Seo-jin mistaking Ro-na's identity for Eun-Byeol's too. She tried to take Ro-na away and kept calling her Eun-byeol. Confused Ro-na tried to get away from her but to no avail. At that time, Yoon-chul arrived and tried to keep Ro-na away from trouble.

A screenshot of fan comments about Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 11 on Reddit.

A screenshot of fan comments about Penthouse 3: War in Life, episode 11 on Reddit.

One thing led to another and in a struggle, Seo-jin was crushed to death after she hung from a chandelier. Yoon-chul seemed gravely hurt and Ro-na seemed to have passed out.

Since the episode aired, fans have expressed how the show went dark and brutal for its final few episodes and some even compared it to the death of Cersei in Game of Thrones.

A few also said that after Vincenzo, Penthouse 3: War in Life had the most gruesome death in a K-Drama.

Note: The article solely reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi