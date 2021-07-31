Penthouse 3, Episode 8: Logan and Su-ryeon reunite with a kiss, Dan-tae and Seo-jin bask in false glory

Penthouse 3, Episode 8 marked the return of Logan, but not before taking the audience through a maze of twists and turns. At one point, fans would have even wondered, did Seo-jin manage to trap Su-ryeon that easily?

Did Seo-jin manage to kill Logan in Penthouse 3, Episode 8?

Seo-jin had always wanted the stocks that were under Logan's name. From the very beginning, the reason she had saved Logan was to ensure that she could access the stocks under his name.

She used similar means to access Yoon-hui's stocks after her death. By forcing Yoon-cheol to take care of Logan, she ensured that he lived long enough for her to fix things the way she wanted in Penthouse 3, Episode 8.

However, Seo-jin did not realize one thing. Yoon-cheol was a changed man. Yes, he agreed to be taken out on bail and even work under Dan-tae, but there was always a reason. Especially after Yoon-hui's death, he wanted to find the truth more than ever.

It was also at this time that he began to hope for a change in Logan's condition. In Seo-jin's absence, he injected Logan with medicine that brought his consciousness back. Yoon-cheol was not aware in Penthouse 3, Episode 8 that he was dealing with Seo-jin.

So instead of risking associating with an anonymous blackmailer, he decided to go with helping Logan wake up safe and sound. He succeeded too, but Seo-jin, who was not aware of it all, had plans of her own.

Seo-jin and Dan-tae team up again in Penthouse 3, Episode 8, but did they succeed?

Of course, they didn't. However, in Penthouse 3, Episode 8, the kick lies in the fact that the two of them believe that they were able to trap and end Su-ryeon for good.

They might not have killed her, but blaming her for Logan's condition and his death that his family had to witness again, they put Su-ryeon on the spot. Dan-tae and Seo-jin believe it was a masterstroke.

By the end of the episode, the two were unaware. They drink to victory at Penthouse and believe that the world is back to how it has always been — with them on top.

Yoon-cheol thwarted their plans, though. At the end of the episode, all of it became clear.

Su-ryeon, Baek Jun-gi, and Yoon-cheol were all kidnapped by white men. It indicated that it was a move made by someone from Logan's family. Su-ryeon, however, is taken to a house that looks too nice for a captive.

Just when she is tired of claiming that she did not kill Logan and sat down to weep at how she had been in love with Logan, a connecting door opens, and Logan appears.

The moment she saw him, Su-ryeon is stunned. All this time, she had believed that he was dead. The car had blasted right in front of her, and there was no way she could've expected Logan's return.

They have a sweet and emotional reunion, one that they had deserved much before. The proposal that Logan had planned for Su-ryeon and the fact that she had planned to tell him that she was in love with him came to the fore in the episode before the two kiss.

For now, they have this moment before getting back to dragging Dan-tae and Seo-jin down.

Did Su-ryeon save her daughter in Penthouse 3, Episode 8?

Penthouse 3, Episode 8 also saw Su-ryeon do her best to save Seok-kyung from the orphanage where she had been held captive. Su-ryeon then tells Seok-noon the truth.

Despite learning that Seok-kyung was not his twin or his biological sister in Penthouse 3, Episode 8, he helped his mother find her location.

However, before they got to the orphanage, Seok-kyung managed to escape. She also wrote a note to her mother with blood in Penthouse 3, Episode 8, and said she would not let her father get his hands on her.

Dan-tae had revealed the truth to Seok-kyung as well, and this only pushed her further to ensure that whatever her father wanted, he did not get. Before Su-ryeon could take any other step, she was abducted and brought to Logan.

