Hellbound: What happens to Min Hae Jin after attack by fanatic group Arrowhead in Netflix show?

Note: Spoilers for Netflix show Hellbound ahead

Min Hae Jin (Kim Hyun Joo) was suspicious of the Church of the New Truth from the beginning. As a lawyer, she represented victims of attacks by a fanatic extremist religious group called Arrowhead.

Min Hae Jin played a huge part in working out the live broadcast of Park Jung Ja's decree getting carried out by the smoke demons. Initially, she didn't believe the claims made by Jin Su or his church.

Arrowhead was formed by individuals who believed in the doctrine of Jung Jin Su's (Yoo Ah In) church in Hellbound, but they went to extreme lengths to register their opinions. That is why they did not let go of the opportunity to attack Min Hae Jin.

Why did Arrowhead target Min Hae Jin in Hellbound?

She was aware that Arrowhead was an extremist group made up of dangerous individuals. Hence, she prepared a safe place for Park Jung Ja's children to escape. However, Park Jung Ja herself was not lucky.

When the smoke demons appeared and carried out the decree, everyone around had bowed to the supernatural beings. All of them took Jin Su's word for it, and they believed that they were in the presence of a figure close to God. They thought that the demons were carrying out God's will and hence had to be respected.

Min Hae Jin, however, did not bow down. Partly, she was shocked at what she had just witnessed. However, people belonging to the Arrowhead used this to attack her. They even hurt her mother, who died after sustaining grave injuries during the attack.

The first time around, she escaped. She hoped to reveal the truth about Jin Su after getting hold of his old interview from 2002. In this, he had claimed that he received a decree from the angel of death. This would subvert all the claims that he made so far.

He wanted people to believe that the decree was handed only to sinners. However, he had lived a life that he believed was free of sins.

So what could be the reason for Angel of Death's decree? Min Jae hoped that the public would also question the church if she revealed the truth. Instead, she was attacked again.

How did Min Hae Jin escape Arrowhead attack a second time in Hellbound?

Jin Su found out that Min Hae Jin knew his truth. He did not want the new world that he had built to collapse in hours. So he convinced the pastor who had informed the lawyer of the truth about Jin Su and to kill her.

He promised the pastor financial benefits, among others. So this old man called the Arrowhead on her.

The pastor did not want to get his hands dirty in Hellbound. So he called the goons and thugs instead. They beat up Min Jae, and at the end of Hellbound Episode 3, it seemed as if the lawyer was not lucky the second time around.

Yet, she returned four years later, and it was revealed in Hellbound Episode 4 that she survived because of the sirens going off in the vicinity where she was attacked. At the end of Hellbound, Min Jae is also the only one left standing of those who opposed the Church of New Truth.

