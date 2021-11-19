Hellbound’s Yoo Ah In and Kim Hyun Joo discuss the pressure of fitting into expectations

Hellbound’s lead Yoo Ah In and Kim Hyun Joo revealed the immense pressure they have to live up to the source's expectations for the Netflix thriller. In the press conference on November 17, the lead actors revealed pressure to live up to the set expectations. They even shared what attracted them to the dystopian Hellbound.

With a few hours still left until the release, curiosity is likely ramping up for fans and the team involved. Hellbound is helmed by the iconic Train to Busan director, Yeon Sang Ho, making the supernatural-thriller team legendary in itself.

Netflix’s dystopian thriller Hellbound's cast includes Baeksang Arts Awards winners, Yoo Ah In and Kim Hyun Joo

In a press conference for Hellbound, the award-winning actors Yoo Ah In and Kim Hyun Joo opened up about the challenges they faced while working on their characters. Yoo Ah In plays Jung Jin Soo, cult leader of the new religion, Saejinrihwe or New Truth Society.

As described by the actor, the character is “twisted” and “complex”, which made him work his utmost best to get into the feelings of Jung Jin Soo. He revealed,

“After enjoying the original comics, I felt Jung Jin Su, the leader of The New Truth, to be a complex character to perform. He is a mysterious individual and is twisted inside. Yet he makes strong pronouncements on justice. I tried my best to figure out Jin-su’s intentions and understand the character.”

The Blue Dragon Award-winning actor also revealed the simple yet impactful title, the one-word literal translation, “Hell”, attracted him the most. He even called himself a “fanatic fan”. He said,

“I was first mesmerized by the immense power of the title and became a fanatic fan of the drama after reading the script. I was very curious to work with Yeon and be part of his cinematic universe.”

Meanwhile, veteran actor Kim Hyun Joo also felt pressured to make a much-beloved cartoon character come to life in live-action. She revealed she avoided such roles, but took it up as a challenge this time.

The Baeksang Art Award-winning actress plays lawyer Min Hye Jin, who revolts against the blind-cult followers of Saejinrihwe called Hwasalchok or Arrowhead.

She revealed,

“I try to avoid choosing projects which involve acting a character from (another) original work or a person that exists. I was uncertain whether I was qualified to deliver the realistic expressions and emotions made by the characters in the webtoon. But I took this opportunity to challenge myself and see how I present my role as lawyer Min Hye Jin.”

Led by Yeon Sang Ho, viewers are certain no one else could do Hellbound’s dystopian, religious cult bringing hell to Earth while carving an intricate story, better than the Train to Busan director. As the director has set a high bar of expectations, so has the source, the popular webtoon of the same name written by Yeon Sang Ho and illustrated by Choi Kyu Seok.

When will Hellbound release?

The six-part Hellbound series will be released on November 19, 2021 worldwide on Netflix.

Edited by R. Elahi