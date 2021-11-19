Netflix's 'Hellbound': Meet cast members Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Won Jin Ah, and Ryu Kyung Soo

Netflix's latest Korean show, Hellbound, will see an outstanding team of actors bring a story based on a very popular webcomic titled Jiuk to life. The literal translation of the title is 'Hell'.

The show depicts how the head of a modern religion called Saejinrihwe, Jung Jin Soo, claims to foresee the moment when death angels would appear in front of individuals and take them to hell. The religion has devout followers and detractors, and the show portrays the war that ensues between the two.

The K-Drama stars Yoo Ah In, Kim Hyun Joo, Won Jin Ah, and Ryu Kyung Soo, among others, in important roles.

Hellbound cast members

Yoo Ah In as Jung Jin Soo

Yoo Ah In will play the lead role in Hellbound as Jung Jin Soo, the leader of Saejinrihwe.

He is well known for intense performances, and his choice of projects has been an interesting mix so far.

This is one of the reasons why the star's new show is much anticipated among K-Drama fans.

His previous K-Drama work includes Secret Affair and Chicago Typewriter, among others. He had also appeared in a number of movies, including #Alive, Voice of Silence, and The Throne.

Won Jin Ah as Song So Hyun

Won Jin Ah plays the role of a heartbroken wife in Hellbound. Her most moving work is her debut K-Drama titled Rain or Shine, starring opposite Lee Joon Ho in the melodrama.

She was most recently seen in the JTBC drama, She Would Never Know, opposite Ro Woon. Her other K-Dramas include Melting Me Softly and Life.

Won Jin Ah has also worked on films such as Long Live the King, Happy New Year, and Money.

Kim Hyun Joo as Min Hae Jin

Kim Hyun Joo, who debuted as an actor in 1997, has appeared in many shows and a handful of films. She will play the role of Min Hae Jin.

She is a lawyer who stands up to the followers of Samrijihwe. She appeared as Lee Min Ho's sister in one of the most famous Korean dramas, Boys Over Flowers.

In addition to Hellbound, her most recent shows include Undercover, Watcher, The Miracle We Met, and What Happens to My Family.

Ryu Kyung Soo as Yu Ji

Ryu Kyung Soo will be seen as Deacon Yu Ji in Hellbound. This is not his first Netflix collaboration.

He was previously seen in the show Lovestruck in the City. Kyung Soo played the role of a novelist that captured the love lives of individuals who lived in Seoul and were in their 30s.

He also worked with Park Seo Joon on the 2020 hit K-Drama Itaewon Class, along with Kim Da Mi. His other shows include Confession and Happy Ending.

The actor has also appeared in many films, including the 2021 movie The Call.

Edited by Ravi Iyer