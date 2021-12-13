IU's Gucci 2021 Holiday Gift Collection campaign detailed

Known to be one of K-pop's most successful idols, IU is back in the spotlight with the launch of her Gucci 2021: Holiday Gift campaign. The campaign marks her entry into the international luxury market. With a dreamy fairytale backdrop, IU accessorized her elegantly chic holiday look with Gucci House accessories.

Her trendy outfit comes from none other than the Gucci Aria collection. Through this campaign, IU is recognized as a global ambassador for the luxury brand.

Earlier this year, Elle Korea announced EXO's Kai and IU as ambassadors for the luxury brand. In an Elle Korea interview, she goes on to say,

"Both the love I've received in my life and the love I've given to someone seem to have convinced me that a person is someone worthy of love."

Netizens and fans take to the comment section to express their thoughts. To many, IU is not only a singer but an icon of beauty and grace. Many netizens and fans fawn over her look during the campaign.

Netizens take to the internet in response to IU's Gucci 2021 Holiday Gift Campaign!

Trending now on social media #IUxGucci goes to show how everyone on the world wide web is in love with this new campaign editorial. Netizens and fans cannot contain their excitement to see their favorite idol making it big internationally.

Not only are they in awe of this campaign, but also proud to see their favorite idol on the official Gucci website. It labels her as a global ambassador for the brand.

Recently, the music queen has been receiving a lot of support and love over her victory at the MAMA 2021. She is one of the few K-pop artists who managed to snag multiple titles like Best Artist, Best Vocal Performance, and Best Collaboration.

She's not only well known in the K-pop space but has also featured in various popular dramas like Hotel Del Luna, My Mister, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, The Producers and many more. Fans and netizens eagerly await what their music queen has in store for them.

