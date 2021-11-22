IU confirmed to return to the MMA 2021 after four years with debut performance of ‘strawberry moon’

The Lilac singer, IU, will be stepping on to the Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2021 stage after four long years, confirmed MBN. The world-famous soloist will debut a performance for her latest release strawberry moon at the year-end awards show. Her last performance on the MMA stage was in 2017, with her emotional and poetic song Dear Name.

A source from Melon revealed that her stage would look more like an IU concert than an ordinary performance stage, making it a grand affair.

IU confirmed to debut ‘Strawberry Moon’ performance on MMA 2021

Melon @melon



4년 만에 MMA 문을 두드리는 국힙 원탑 아이유👑

신곡 [strawberry moon]🍓🌝의 무대를

최초로 감상할 수 있는 기회..🤭



앞으로 공개될 더 많은 아티스트도 기대해 주세요!🥰

'12/4 오후6시 멜론, 카카오TV에서 시청 가능'



On November 22, outlets revealed the reigning K-pop Queen IU’s highly-anticipated return to the MMA stage after her last performance in 2017. The singer-songwriter bid goodbye to her 20s with her album LILAC, which offered more glimpses into her personal diary than just being an album. She then welcomed her 30s with open arms and a much more mature and wiser sense of life, through her single strawberry moon.

IU’s MMA 2021 stage will reflect her perspective on crossing the bridge over to the third decade of her life. The theme of the performance is described as “a door connecting the end of her 20s with the beginning of her 30s.” She will perform strawberry moon with a live eight-member band. Fans can expect the instrumentals for the band version to be slightly different from the standard release.

An insider from the awards show explained the stage,

“The entire story will fit the story of artist IU, so it’ll feel as if you’ve come to an IU concert.”

The song strawberry moon, released on October 19, was written and composed by IU. The song claimed its fourth music show win on Inkigayo on November 21. It even maintained its No. 1 spot on Soompi’s Single Music Chart, November Week 3.

!!!! @prodbyIU iu at MMA 2017. Can’t wait to see her this year 🥺🥺🥺 iu at MMA 2017. Can’t wait to see her this year 🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/xpY4xwP6Rk

2017 was a successful year for the artist and saw IU bag Best Album of the Year, Best Songwriter and the Top 10 Artists award. She released her critically and commercially acclaimed album Palette and A Flower Bookmark 2 in the same year.

For MMA 2021, IU is nominated for the daesangs Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Song of the Year and bonsang Best Solo Artist Female and Netizen Popularity Award. With her chart-topping hits, fans expect the K-pop queen IU to sweep up all the awards at the show.

