Why did IU want K-Drama actor Lee Jong-won to star in Strawberry Moon music video?

IU is back with a bang with her latest single Strawberry Moon. The romantic number sees the star dream of a romantic date, and the man who stars in her dream is none other than Lee Jong-won. He was a supporting cast member for shows such as Hospital Playlist season 2 and The School Nurse Files.

Recently, the actor revealed the reason why IU wanted him cast for the music video.

IU releases bts video, revealed casting Lee Jong-won in Strawberry Moon mv was a personal preference

IU released the behind-the-scenes video from the making of Strawberry Moon on her social media handles. In the video, IU explained why Lee Jong-won was cast in her music video.

She said,

"People talked a lot about Jangwon, so I looked him up, and I found a beautiful male person. So, I thought, ‘He’s perfect. He’s like a strawberry moon."

To reiterate how he was the best choice for the role, she asked him to get closer so that fans could see his eyes up and close, and he blushed at this point.

IU also revealed that she called him right after going through his profile, because she wanted to ensure that Lee Jong-won was available to work on the track. She also indicated that she was thrilled that Lee Jong-won was free the day of the shoot for the music video. She pointed out that the actor's schedule was currently busy.

Now, the actor has gained a lot of attention and is at the right place to make a mark in the world of Korean entertainment as an actor.

IU scored certified 'All-Kill' third time this year with Strawberry Moon

IU scored an all-kill from iChart after her song Strawberry Moon hit no. 1 on the daily and 24Hits charts of Melon, the daily and realtime charts of Genie and Bugs, VIBE’s daily chart, and the realtime charts of FLO and iChart. She is one step away from perfect all-kills, which requires Strawberry Moon to come out on top in iChart's weekly chart as well.

IU received two other all-kills and a perfect all-kill in 2021 for her single LILAC and Celebrity.

