EXO Kai's solo concert 'KLoor': Ticket price, where and how to stream

On December 6, EXO's Kai announced his solo concert titled, BEYOND #LIVE Cinema: KAI KLoor. It will be his first-ever solo concert, and the idol is making sure that he goes all out in it. Kai recently released his second solo EP Peaches, which he will give an exclusive performance of in front of his fans at the concert.

The Mmmh singer, Kai, is back with another catchy album release, Peaches. To celebrate its success, he will be holding his first solo concert, Kai: KLoor. The term ‘kloor’ is a combination of the idol’s name and the word ‘floor,’ meaning that the upcoming stage will reveal the artist’s majestic identity on the concert floors.

As it is the first time the idol will get the entire stage for himself, SM Entertainment has planned multiple things for the artists’ fans. There will be holograms, motion picture, and even chroma key technology for his performances to outshine and bring out the best experience for the fans.

Kai will be performing his entire Peaches album - Peaches, Vanilla, Domina, To Be Honest, Blue - along with multiple other songs.

When is EXO Kai’s Beyond Live concert?

Kai’s KLoor solo-concert will be held on December 12, 2021 at 3 PM KST.

Where can fans watch EXO Kai’s ‘KLoor’ solo concert?

The KAI: KLoor solo concert will be streamed live via Beyond LIVE at a subscription cost. It will also be held at 30 CGV theaters across the nation simultaneously.

How can fans purchase tickets for EXO Kai’s ‘KLoor’ solo concert?

Tickets for the solo concert are available on Vlive and SM's online store. A ticket costs $41.45 on VLive and $48.51 on SMTOWN &STORE. Both will include one live streaming and two re-streamings.

For EXO-Ls who purchased the official fanclub kit, the discounted ticket price will be $38.61. Please note that discounts are only offered at SM's store.

English subtitles will only be available for live streaming. VOD (Video on demand) and multi-cam videos will not be provided for the event. The schedule for the re-streamings can change too; fans are requested to keep an eye out for it.

The sale of KAI: KLoor have already started and will end on December 12, 2021 at 4 PM KST.

Fans can buy tickets from SMSTOWN &STORE here and from VLive here.

Moreover, Kai’s Peaches received immense love from the global audience as it ranked No. 1 in iTunes Albums Charts in 65 regions. Peaches took the throne soon after its release even on China’s QQ Music Chart and Japan’s AWA music chart.

