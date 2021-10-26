KAI_IS_COMING trends as EXO’s Kai gears up for a solo comeback in November

SM Entertainment confirmed that EXO’s Kai, aka Kim Jongin, is preparing his solo comeback album on October 26. The report also stated that he’s targeting the release to be next month, November. Earlier the same day, SpotTVNews reported that the Mmmh singer was gearing up for a solo comeback.
The moment the news was confirmed, EXO-Ls excitement shot through the roof. They started trending #KAI_IS_COMING and ‘jongin’, sharing their enthusiasm with hilarious memes, predictions and support.
EXO’s Kai to release solo comeback album in November, EXO-Ls take over Twitter to celebrate
Kai’s yet unnamed album will be his first solo comeback in an entire year. The EXO member made his solo debut in 2020 with the mini-album KAI (开), showing fans a whole new side of him.
With possibly just a month to go for Kai’s comeback, fans now wait with bated breath to see what new concepts he will showcase. They have also been praising the idol, who has been busy with multiple projects, for taking the time out to release an album.
Meanwhile, fans have created their own celebratory list. Kai’s sensuous hit Mmmh music video will soon reach 100 million views on YouTube (which currently sits at 99.7 million). The idol will open his personal YouTube account with the name of KAIst sometime next month too.
Check out some reactions from fans below:
Elle Korea also recently released Kai as their cover model for their November issue, dressed up in Gucci. In the interview, he talked about the perspective he wants to paint with this solo music.
“Rather than tossing out a clear concept, it’s more fun to inspire diverse thoughts in the people watching. After all, the interpretation is up to each individual. I want to become an artist who opens up new perspectives for people.”
Meanwhile, November brings multiple gifts for EXO-Ls. Along with Kai’s new solo album, Netflix’s upcoming variety show called New World will feature him as a fixed cast member alongside Jo Bo Ah, Lee Sung Gi, Super Junior’s Heechul, and others.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Then there’s also KAIst to look forward to. The agency teased the creation process behind the YouTube channel on EXO’s official account a month ago.
In other news, EXO’s other member, D.O, recently released his first solo mini-album Empathy, with title track Rose, in July this year.