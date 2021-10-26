KAI_IS_COMING trends as EXO’s Kai gears up for a solo comeback in November

SM Entertainment confirmed that EXO’s Kai, aka Kim Jongin, is preparing his solo comeback album on October 26. The report also stated that he’s targeting the release to be next month, November. Earlier the same day, SpotTVNews reported that the Mmmh singer was gearing up for a solo comeback.

The moment the news was confirmed, EXO-Ls excitement shot through the roof. They started trending #KAI_IS_COMING and ‘jongin’, sharing their enthusiasm with hilarious memes, predictions and support.

EXO’s Kai to release solo comeback album in November, EXO-Ls take over Twitter to celebrate

Kai’s yet unnamed album will be his first solo comeback in an entire year. The EXO member made his solo debut in 2020 with the mini-album KAI (开), showing fans a whole new side of him.

With possibly just a month to go for Kai’s comeback, fans now wait with bated breath to see what new concepts he will showcase. They have also been praising the idol, who has been busy with multiple projects, for taking the time out to release an album.

Meanwhile, fans have created their own celebratory list. Kai’s sensuous hit Mmmh music video will soon reach 100 million views on YouTube (which currently sits at 99.7 million). The idol will open his personal YouTube account with the name of KAIst sometime next month too.

Check out some reactions from fans below:

tia @zkdlnnie its been a long and hard road but we finally made it jongin is coming back to save the kpop industry its been a long and hard road but we finally made it jongin is coming back to save the kpop industry https://t.co/7Hhi5egvRF

ًً @KjiShots soloist jongin lives rent free in my mind soloist jongin lives rent free in my mind https://t.co/us1jo4pzrW

rhi @fourwoIs KAI COMEBACK ON THE HORIZON? KAI COMEBACK ON THE HORIZON? https://t.co/ayxpcwIsHq

jojoﾟ @KAISGOMS 开 @n0thingonkai kji2 dancers suffering😭😭😭 kji2 dancers suffering😭😭😭 https://t.co/BasThOA5kV jongin said no ones going home until we get it down locked the doors and ate the key twitter.com/n0thingonkai/s… jongin said no ones going home until we get it down locked the doors and ate the key twitter.com/n0thingonkai/s…

ate curl | GHOSTERS' 4TH♡ @avisalaaaaa_ DOH KYUNGSOO SAVED THE MONTH OF JULY, NOW KIM JONGIN WILL DEF SAVE EXO'S MONTH, MONTH OF GHOSTINGS — NOVEMBER 💅🏻 DOH KYUNGSOO SAVED THE MONTH OF JULY, NOW KIM JONGIN WILL DEF SAVE EXO'S MONTH, MONTH OF GHOSTINGS — NOVEMBER 💅🏻 https://t.co/rbNq3gu81G

P. @forsekais launching his own youtube channel after confirmation of kji2, then releasing his album in the same month where his netflix variety premieres sweet sweet 🥳 jongin master of time management launching his own youtube channel after confirmation of kji2, then releasing his album in the same month where his netflix variety premieres sweet sweet 🥳 jongin master of time management

klau 🌝 东 @kokokbop KJI2 IN LATE NOVEMBER!! KAI IS COMING BACK 🤩 I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE CONCEPT FOR THE UPCOMING ALBUM!! KJI2 IN LATE NOVEMBER!! KAI IS COMING BACK 🤩 I CAN’T WAIT TO SEE THE CONCEPT FOR THE UPCOMING ALBUM!! https://t.co/jjeeW94cYT

Elle Korea also recently released Kai as their cover model for their November issue, dressed up in Gucci. In the interview, he talked about the perspective he wants to paint with this solo music.

“Rather than tossing out a clear concept, it’s more fun to inspire diverse thoughts in the people watching. After all, the interpretation is up to each individual. I want to become an artist who opens up new perspectives for people.”

Meanwhile, November brings multiple gifts for EXO-Ls. Along with Kai’s new solo album, Netflix’s upcoming variety show called New World will feature him as a fixed cast member alongside Jo Bo Ah, Lee Sung Gi, Super Junior’s Heechul, and others.

Then there’s also KAIst to look forward to. The agency teased the creation process behind the YouTube channel on EXO’s official account a month ago.

In other news, EXO’s other member, D.O, recently released his first solo mini-album Empathy, with title track Rose, in July this year.

Edited by Danyal Arabi