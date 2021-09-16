EXO's Baekhyun interacts with fans on Twitter while in military, EXO-Ls get emotional

EXO's Baekhyun chose to surprise fans on September 15 by interacting with them on Twitter. The talented singer enlisted on May 6 this year, the same day as his birthday, turning the celebration into a bittersweet moment for his fans.

After days of inactivity, Baekhyun logged into his Twitter and started replying EXO-Ls on their tweets, making fans' hearts melt. The micro-blogging site now has 'baekhyun' trending in the K-pop section as the timeline is filled with translations of his fun replies.

'Baekhyun' trends as the EXO member comes active on Twitter while in military

EXO-Ls, especially Korean fans, had a blast on September 15 as many of them saw notifications of EXO's Baekhyun replying to their tweets. Despite serving in the military, he took some time out to surf Twitter and talk with his fans who missed him.

Baekhyun suddenly dropped a "Hello?", "Do you miss me? I miss you guys too," tweet making fans go into a frenzy.

Among the replies, he assured fans that he's eating well and taking good care of himself. He also shared that he misses concerts and was watching old videos, wanting to perform in front of fans.

Towards the end, he sent a heartwarming tweet sharing that it's not the fans who are waiting for him, but it's him who is waiting for them. He is looking forward to meeting them in the future with their upgraded, better grown up personalities.

Check out some of his replies and tweets below:

Baekhyun: Do you miss me.... I miss you guys too.... Baekhyun_EXO @B_hundred_Hyun 내가보고싶으냐.... 나도보고싶구나.... 내가보고싶으냐.... 나도보고싶구나.... 210915 BAEKHYUN TWITTERBaekhyun: Do you miss me.... I miss you guys too.... twitter.com/b_hundred_hyun… 210915 BAEKHYUN TWITTER



Baekhyun: Saying such words while listening to 'Is It Me?'.. It's as though I became the main character... Baekhyun_EXO @B_hundred_Hyun 나인가요를 들으며 이런 말투로 말을하니.. 마치 내가 주인공이 된 것 같구나... 나인가요를 들으며 이런 말투로 말을하니.. 마치 내가 주인공이 된 것 같구나... 210915 BAEKHYUN TWITTERBaekhyun: Saying such words while listening to 'Is It Me?'.. It's as though I became the main character... twitter.com/b_hundred_hyun… 210915 BAEKHYUN TWITTER



Baekhyun: I wanna hold concerts.. Since I'm watching videos from past activities, I'm missing it even more Baekhyun_EXO @B_hundred_Hyun 콘서트하고싶다 ..활동했던 영상들 보니까 더 보고싶으네 콘서트하고싶다 ..활동했던 영상들 보니까 더 보고싶으네 210915 BAEKHYUN TWITTERBaekhyun: I wanna hold concerts.. Since I'm watching videos from past activities, I'm missing it even more twitter.com/b_hundred_hyun… 210915 BAEKHYUN TWITTER



Baekhyun: After my elementary school days, I've been leading a disciplined life (just like that) these days! Eating lots too! And taking care of my health lots! Therefore, don't worry too much! Got it!? Baekhyun_EXO @B_hundred_Hyun 나는 요즘 고등학생때 이후로 규칙적으로 살고있어! 밥도많이먹구 ! 건강을 많이 신경쓰고있어! 그러니 너무 걱정마요 ! 알았지요!? 나는 요즘 고등학생때 이후로 규칙적으로 살고있어! 밥도많이먹구 ! 건강을 많이 신경쓰고있어! 그러니 너무 걱정마요 ! 알았지요!? 210915 BAEKHYUN TWITTERBaekhyun: After my elementary school days, I've been leading a disciplined life (just like that) these days! Eating lots too! And taking care of my health lots! Therefore, don't worry too much! Got it!? twitter.com/b_hundred_hyun… 210915 BAEKHYUN TWITTER



Baekhyun: When you head to bed tonight, turn off the lights and think about me, I'll appear before you... Baekhyun_EXO @B_hundred_Hyun 오늘 잘 때 불을 끄고 나를 떠올리거라

Fan: Please definitely appear 💖

Fan: Baekhyun-ah ㅜㅜㅜ I made it by putting in Baekhyunnie's name 💖



Baekhyun: Even though it's the same how it feels difficult because we miss each other, let's make sure to meet when we upgrade ourselves and become cooler (people) at our respective places! It's not Eris waiting (for me), it's me waiting (for you)! Baekhyun_EXO @B_hundred_Hyun 보고싶어서 잘 못살겠는 건 마찬가지지만 ,

After this bombardment of tweets, some EXO-Ls celebrated getting replies, while others cried over missing the time when Baekhyun was active.

The idol's name even trended No. 1 on the worldwide charts as fans obsessed over getting emotional messages from him.

One fan posted a screenshot of the singer saying, "Whenever I miss you, I'm going to check how my EXO-Ls are doing on Twitter," from one of his Vlive sessions. Fans also noted that this was the first time since his enlistment that Baekhyun was active on Twitter.

Check out the after-effects of the idol's replies to fans below:

han @muffinbaeks baekhyun said "it's not eris that are waiting, it's me waiting" he's so precious 🥺 baekhyun said "it's not eris that are waiting, it's me waiting" he's so precious 🥺 https://t.co/vdvQnoZy2l

ᴀꜱʜ @DREAM5HUN the world before the world after

baekhyun's tweets baekhyun's tweets the world before the world after

baekhyun's tweets baekhyun's tweets https://t.co/wlrI2MPDLA

◟ari @oshcuddles even if baekhyun is not your bias you will easily be attached to him there’s just something about him 😭 even if baekhyun is not your bias you will easily be attached to him there’s just something about him 😭

sunny @hoeforcy I can't believe baekhyun really came to twitter just to rant,omg he's like us omg I can't believe baekhyun really came to twitter just to rant,omg he's like us omg

EXO Members Chanyeol, Suho and Chen are currently serving in the military. D.O and Xiumin have completed their services while Sehun and Kai still have time to join.

Meanwhile, fellow group member Kai was recently announced as the Global Ambassador for the upcoming Seoul Fashion Week S/S 2022 and also the Korean Representative for ELLE MEN's Fresh China Magazine anniversary cover photo.

Edited by R. Elahi