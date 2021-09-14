EXO's Kai to attend Seoul Fashion Week as the Global Ambassador

EXO's Kai has been chosen as the Global Ambassador for Seoul Fashion Week's Spring 2022. The announcement was made by Seoul Metropolitan Government on 14 September 2021. The upcoming Fashion Week will emphasize the history and culture of Seoul.

On Instagram, Kai also uploaded photos of himself as the face of Seoul Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022. The event will take place in October 2021 and will be held digitally.

EXO's Kai dropped a sweet surprise for fans by uploading gorgeous photos of his outfits. The apparel was created by Bumiette, a designer taking part in this year's London Fashion Week.

He also shared details on the upcoming 2022 SS Seoul Fashion Week. The event focuses on presenting Seoul's history in creative ways, handing the platform over to Korea's leading and growing fashion designers.

Seoul Fashion Week organizers shed light on their decision to choose Kai as the face of their Spring/Summer 2022 collection, citing his immense global fan power. They also shared their expectations from the idol. As per Dispatch, they stated,

"Our ambassador Kai has global recognition and fans all over the world. We expect that he will raise awareness about Seoul Fashion Week, as well as interest in Seoul.”

Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2022 has the theme of 'past-present-future', bringing to light historical places and landmarks of the city, such as the Gyeongbuk Palace. The season's fashion will be showcased through 37 digital "fashion films", offering an out-of-the-box, creative way to celebrate Seoul's history and culture together.

The Fashion Week will be held over seven days from October 7-15, 2021. It will be available to watch on the official website and YouTube.

Fans are taking pride in their idol being a part of this honorable gesture.

Global artist Kai representing Korea fashion ✨

“Through this Seoul Fashion Week, we will do our best to revitalize the domestic fashion industry and enhance the competitiveness of Seoul.” pic.twitter.com/wL9dnsrM1e — 𝗞 ☆ 𝗗 (@94KD93) September 14, 2021

jongin being global brand ambassador of seoul fashion week doesn’t even shocked me anymore, he is born dancer and model after all and i’m very proud of him 🙌🏻✨#KAI #JONGIN pic.twitter.com/92eTG9p3P5 — yeol (@chesplanet) September 14, 2021

Fashionista Kai is back!



Global ambassador of Seoul Fashion Week 2022 & Elle Men cover on the same day god Jongin just keeps blessing us more and more 😭💗 I love him so much he's insane, literally the face of his country in the fashion game who's doing it like him??! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/xD5IRPPvlf — joey🥀 (@loeyspie) September 14, 2021

Kai has also been termed the 'Human Gucci' and released a KAIxGucci collection in April 2021. The collection comprises both men's and women's wear, along with bags and accessories. Inspired by Kai's love for teddy bears, the collection merges Gucci's patterns with that of a cute brown Teddy Bear.

Meanwhile, after EXO's powerful comeback with Don't Fight The Feeling, Kai is currently active on tvN's variety show Honeymoon Tavern.

