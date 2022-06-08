BTS J-hope announced to lead popular U.S. music festival Lollapalooza 

This is BTS J-hope's special month. On June 8, it was announced that BTS’ talented rapper and dancer J-hope would be headlining the famous U.S. music festival Lollapalooza. The announcement was made via the festival's official Twitter account, inviting fans to watch the event.

J-hope will be headlining Lollapalooza on July 31, making him the first Korean artist to headline the main stage of a major U.S. music festival. J-hope’s hoobaes and labelmates TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be making their U.S. festival debut through their performance on July 30.

This year’s Lollapalooza event will kick off on July 28 at Grant Park in Chicago and run for four days.

For those uninitiated, Lollapalooza is one of the most iconic music festivals in the U.S., alongside Coachella and South by South West. It is an annual four-day music festival held in Grant Park in Chicago. It may have started as an annual touring event in 1991, but it made Chicago its home ground several years later.

All kinds of music genres find a home in Lollapalooza, including hip hop, electronic dance music (EDM), heavy metal, and alternative rock. It also features visual arts, political organizations, and non-profit organizations and sells out every year.

The other artists participating in the iconic music festival alongside BTS J-hope are - Metallica, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, J.Cole, Big Sean, Green Day, The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, and of course TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be performing at Lollapalooza in July after wrapping up their upcoming U.S. tour Act: Lovesick. They will be performing from 7:45-8:30 pm at the Solana X Perry’s stage on Saturday, July 30.

BTS J-hope will be the closing act on the Bud Light Seltzer stage, performing from 9-10 pm following The Kid Laroi’s stage.

ARMYs are overjoyed upon hearing of BTS J-hope’s success

For ARMYs, this was perhaps the best news to wake up to. They know of J-hope’s incredible talent as a rapper, dancer, and performer and do not doubt that he will set the stage on fire.

Fans have also started dubbing the event “Hobipalooza,” a combination of J-hope and Lollapalooza.

Fans are hopeful about BTS J-hope debuting Hope World 2 at the iconic music festival and performing for fans.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER makes yet another Billboard achievement

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s latest album is still going strong on the Billboard charts. Their EP minisode: Thursday’s Child, is now spending its third consecutive week on the chart. For the week ending on June 11, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child stayed strong at number 26.

After BTS, they are now only the second artists in Billboard history to chart an album in the top 26 of the Billboard 200 for three straight weeks.

Not just that, minisode 2: Thursday's Child also marked a place at number 9 on the Billboard 200 last week, making TOMORROW X TOGETHER the second male K-pop artist to chart an album in the top 10 for two consecutive weeks.

