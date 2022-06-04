 BTS' J-Hope makes cameo appearance at the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Global K-pop sensation BTS has become a household name, and the group seems to be invited everywhere. From delivering speeches in the White House to a group member’s name mentioned in spelling bee competitions, the boy band is unmissable.

Although the septet couldn’t physically appear at the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee, the competition incorporated a reference to one of the group’s members, and it was none other than ARMYs sunshine boy, J-Hope. The word presented to 14-year-old Spelling Bee contestant Harini Logan was "Tyrolienne."

Spelling Bee contestant Harini Logan smiles as she hears BTS' J-Hope in a sentence reference

The National Spelling Bee competition is a distinguished endurance test. Many young children from across America practice and spend months preparing for spell matches and competitions. According to reports, Indian-Americans have dominated the Spelling Bee contest over the past 20 years, even though they comprise only 1% of the U.S. population.

The U.S. Spelling Bee reflects the dominance and intelligence of young children coming from diasporic communities.

On May 3, 2022, Indian-American Harini Logan from San Antonio, Texas, won the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee. The 14-year-old contestant emerged victorious after a first-ever spell off was required for the champion.

During the Spelling Bee’s show, the judges asked her to spell the word “Tyrolienne.” Harini Logan requested the panel to describe the word's meaning, and to her surprise, the emcee gave a surprising reference, which surely made her smile.

The emcee referred to the K-pop boy group, especially group member J-Hope. Although the members did not appear in person at the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee, BTS J-Hope’s name still made an amusing and unexpected cameo when the word was presented to Harini Logan.

When asked to hear the word in a sentence, one of the emcees gave an example featuring BTS J-Hope’s name and stated:

"Carol had that dream again last night: The one where she’s at the BTS concert in Vienna and J-Hope invites her on stage to join him in yodeling a pitch-perfect tyrolienne."

Unable to hide her smile and excitement at hearing the reference, Harini Logan regained her focus and quickly spelled the word correctly while eventually winning the spelling competition. At the end of the competition, Harini Logan revealed her thoughts and stated:

"Just so surreal, it's my fourth time at the Bee. This is such a dream, this is my fourth bee and I'm just so overwhelmed."

Harini Logan, who took home the $50,000 Cash Prize and Scripps Cup Trophy and awards from Merriam-Webster and Encyclopedia Britannica, spelled 21 out of 26 words correctly.

