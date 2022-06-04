"BTS paid for their own travel to The White House”: Netizens praise K-Pop group standing up for a social cause

BTS has recently returned to South Korea after a trip to the United States, where they had received ain invitation from the White House to speak at a special event to mark the end of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebrations.

At Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's press briefing on May 31, the group spoke publicly to reporters. While direct questions to the members were not permitted, some journalists spoke to White House officials. When Soo Youn - a journalist at the press briefing - inquired as to who paid for the group's trip to the White House, White House sources stated that the group reportedly paid for themselves because they wanted to.

Soo Youn @lalasoo Oh, I asked if BTS paid for the trip or the WH paid and it was BTS. They paid their own way, this was something they wanted to do, per WH sources. Oh, I asked if BTS paid for the trip or the WH paid and it was BTS. They paid their own way, this was something they wanted to do, per WH sources.

Following the briefing, they spoke with President Joe Biden. At both meetings, the members discussed significant subjects like anti-Asian hate crimes, the value of diversity, and inclusiveness.

Due to their etiquette, involvement of their native language for speaking, and other factors, the group has received a lot of appreciation from netizens and even President Joe Biden himself.

–V of “Everyone has their own history. We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and every one as a valuable person.”–V of @bts_bighit “Everyone has their own history. We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and every one as a valuable person.” –V of @bts_bighit https://t.co/bikkWhWJov

Netizens praise BTS for taking a stand on a social issue

As netizens appreciated the group's compassion, Soo Youn's post has gone viral on social media. Netizens have reacted proudly to the group's stance, and ARMYs all around the world are glad to see the boy group receive recognition.

Luna⁷is a hybe stan @Lunamoo71330902 @lalasoo @insidethetube It really just shows that BTS want to help people They don't care how much it costs to help people They just want to do it and it's just something that makes me respect them even more @lalasoo @insidethetube It really just shows that BTS want to help people They don't care how much it costs to help people They just want to do it and it's just something that makes me respect them even more

Renee⁷ @Renee53075420 @lalasoo @enfysblessed I'm not surprised at all. They did the same for thier trip to speak at the UN. Just another way that they lead by example. @lalasoo @enfysblessed I'm not surprised at all. They did the same for thier trip to speak at the UN. Just another way that they lead by example.

Hoobin💘 @HobixSoobin twitter.com/modooborahae/s… bora 💜 @modooborahae

- a WH official said “the plan to partner with BTS to visit and create videos had been in the works for a while”

- BTS paid for their own travel

- WH staff paid attention to their Some interesting behind-the-scenes details about the BTS WH event:- a WH official said “the plan to partner with BTS to visit and create videos had been in the works for a while”- BTS paid for their own travel- WH staff paid attention to their #StopAsianHate letter last year Some interesting behind-the-scenes details about the BTS WH event:- a WH official said “the plan to partner with BTS to visit and create videos had been in the works for a while”- BTS paid for their own travel- WH staff paid attention to their #StopAsianHate letter last year https://t.co/G3UuvGGDef BTS paid their own way. BTS wanted to go to the White House and they did exactly that!!! I’m so proud of them BTS paid their own way. BTS wanted to go to the White House and they did exactly that!!! I’m so proud of them 💜 twitter.com/modooborahae/s…

Lita_Bobita ⁷ 🐙💜 @Lita_purple825 Jae-Ha Kim 김재하 @GoAwayWithJae I'm seeing people asking in good faith: Why BTS instead of Asian Americans? Prominent AsAms HAVE been to the White House but didn't get much media coverage. BTS has the reach to address issues affecting ALL of us globally. They have never spoken over us, but rather in solidarity. twitter.com/GoAwayWithJae/… I'm seeing people asking in good faith: Why BTS instead of Asian Americans? Prominent AsAms HAVE been to the White House but didn't get much media coverage. BTS has the reach to address issues affecting ALL of us globally. They have never spoken over us, but rather in solidarity. twitter.com/GoAwayWithJae/… This is exactly the reason why it’s BTS, nobody paid attention to the AANHPI reception the White House had. It’s the same reason so many tuned into the UN general assembly. Because people pay attention when it’s them. twitter.com/GoAwayWithJae/… This is exactly the reason why it’s BTS, nobody paid attention to the AANHPI reception the White House had. It’s the same reason so many tuned into the UN general assembly. Because people pay attention when it’s them. twitter.com/GoAwayWithJae/…

This isn't the first instance the group has paid for a visit after being invited. They had previously paid for their journey to the United Nations to speak.

More on BTS at The White House

Following their White House visit, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook returned to Korea at Incheon International Airport on June 2, 2022. V arrived soon after, from the VIP screening of actor Kang Dong Won's new film Broker.

It was a breakthrough moment in history with the group joining a long list of famous musicians who have been invited to the White House, including Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, and Whitney Houston, all of whom are American. The K-pop group is the first and only Korean act to be invited to the White House, and only three artists have been invited to the Oval Office, including the Dyamite artist.

The group's members are also renowned for donating to charities, and also made headlines for contributing $1 million to the Black Lives Matter movement during a spike in anti-Black hate crimes.

The K-pop band's fandom - ARMY - has also followed in its footsteps and recently made a significant donation to the victims of the Ukraine crisis.

