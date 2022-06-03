BTS Festa 2022: Schedule, new song, and more

BTS Festa 2022 is right around the corner, and the K-pop boy band has spilled details on their much-awaited debut anniversary celebration. BTS Festa, which takes place annually to celebrate BTS' debut, is one of the most admired and loved events for BTS ARMY. Since the Butter hitmakers are dropping a new album soon, BTS' Festa will be the cherry at the top.

On June 2 at noon KST, the septet released a poster announcing the beginning of the Festa. A graphic and purple-ish snap was also released, giving an insight into the upcoming activities in Festa 2022.

ARMYs worldwide are extremely excited since the poster teases a new song, especially for ARMY, among many other surprises.

BTS Festa 2022: Schedule, a new song, Team Dinner, and more

BTS knows how to excite its fans. With BTS Festa 2022' announcement, the ARMYs are trying to stay in order with great BTS content coming up.

The purple BTS Festa 2022 poster included a BTS logo standing atop a flight of stairs with the ARMY logo right on the side. It also features seven purple dots, indicating the members of the group. The poster also included other details related to the activities covered during the Festa celebrations.

BTS Festa 2022 comprises a Family Portrait, BTS Practice Record '13 - '22, BTS Selfie Collection 21/22, 2022 The Real Bangtan Team Dinner, and a Song for ARMY.

On top of that, the caption also incorporated the '9' cleanly in the post since BTS is celebrating its ninth debut anniversary.

BTS released several songs during Festa celebrations as a surprise and gift to their fans. Last year, BTS' RM dropped a heart-touching song titled, Bicycle.

What is BTS Festa? All you should know

BTS Festa is an annual celebration where the South Korean K-pop group, BTS, celebrates their debut anniversary with ARMY. The annual event consists of many gifts from the band like new pictures, videos, memorable songs, video segments, etc.

The South Korean boy group made its debut on June 12, 2013. Each year, the Festa begins early in the first week of June, spanning over 10-14 days.

In previous years, different segments have been held by BTS and BigHit for the fans to provide more information about them, clips from various stage events, and even special choreography videos.

In 2021, BTS members wrote their profiles, took an exam, and even held a BTS Room Live concert. Meanwhile, in 2020, BTS had an intimate dinner party with their fans and a karaoke session, and Jungkook released his popular solo song, Still With You.

Briefly, throughout the Festa celebrations, BTS members try to interact with their fans personally by enjoying their special day with them.

Global stars are also on their way to releasing their new anthology album, Proof, on June 10. The new record will contain three new tracks Yet To Come, For Youth, and Run BTS, and will overlook their past, present, and future.

