"Thinking about it brings tears to my eyes": BTS members choose songs that they have a profound connection with on 'BTS Radio: Past & Present'

Grammy-nominated K-pop sensation BTS recently announced the launch of their very own radio show, BTS Radio: Past & Present, with the first episode airing on May 28, 2022 via Apple Music. The group members will reveal their gradual journey to becoming worldwide superstars in this weekly limited series.

Furthermore, the series was announced to be launched in 160 regions, with the group members greeting fans virtually from around the world. With the release of the radio series, each member took the opportunity to choose songs that they have a deep connection with. Group member SUGA, in particular, stated that his choice of song till date makes him emotional.

"I remember working on this song and exactly how much I struggled with it. Thinking about it brings tears to my eyes right now."

BTS launches radio series with Apple for ARMYs worldwide

With the announcement of the septet’s exciting radio series, fans eagerly tuned in to listen to each member's thoughts and views on various topics. Group leader RM shared that the main reason for the launch of the series is to celebrate the group’s nine year anniversary and that each episode is dedicated to their beloved fanbase of ARMYs.

In the first episode, the group revealed songs with which they share a real emotional connection.

1) RM

First up was group leader RM who chose No More Dream, explaining that it was the septet’s debut song. According to BTS' RM, the song makes him recall memories of the members when they were just teenagers and in their early 20s.

All the other group members agreed with the song's significance with SUGA as well, stating:

"Looking back now, this is the type of song that we could only have done back then. I think it’s the first song where we really express our emotions and message clearly."

RM also chose Run, from the group’s extended play, and The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.2. The rapper stated:

"When you listen to it, you feel like you’re running in your most beautiful moment ever, your teens and early 20s."

2) SUGA

Third in line was BTS rapper SUGA, who picked his favorite song as Intro: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life. According to SUGA, the song is filled with so many heart-warming and beautiful memories.

3) Jin

Next up was group member Jin, who playfully introduced himself as “Worldwide Handsome,” and picked two of the group’s early tracks, N.O. and Danger.

4) Jimin

Next up, BTS' Jimin picked the track Epilogue: Young Forever, from the album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever. According to Jimin, the song means a lot to him since it reminds him of BTS’ strong emotional bond with ARMY.

"This song means a lot to me because I listened to it a lot when I was going through a hard time, and it helped me get through it. It’s also one of the most beautiful songs ARMY has sung for us."

5) V

Group member V also picked a song from the group’s album The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever. He chose Save Me and stated that it was his favorite song. J-Hope agreed with him and said that the song meant a great deal to him as well.

In Save Me, the septet sings about how powerful someone's love and affection can be in helping lift another person from their personal "darkness."

6) J-Hope

Group member J-Hope chose the song We Are Bulletproof, Pt. 2 from septet’s album, 2 COOL 4 SKOOL. The song narrates the story of the members working hard to achieve their goals. With hours of training and working to become a famous K-pop boy group, their friends studied and had a good time.

7) Jungkook

Last but never the least, BTS' Jungkook chose the septet's hitmaker track I Need U, which was released back in 2015. According to the golden maknae, the song is important as the group won its first music show with it.

"I Need U got us our very first #1 win on a Korean music show. I think back then it was when we first got the feeling that we were finally being noticed, finally about to make it."

Meanwhile, before ending the first episode, BTS' RM stated that he was extremely proud of the group’s early days and is definitely looking forward to the future. Additionally. the group is already gearing up to release its anthology album, Proof, on June 10, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far