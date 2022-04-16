BTS' Jungkook, V, and Jimin rank in the top 15 of 2022 Global Hallyu Trends survey

The charms of BTS' Jungkook have spread far and wide. The 2022 Global Hallyu Trends survey by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism is proof of the same. The list of the most popular K-pop artists based on their survey was released a few days ago.

While BTS, BLACKPINK, and PSY rule the top three ranks, Jungkook, V, and Jimin rank individually on the list too.

As per the list, BTS' Jungkook, the Golden Maknae, is also the third most popular K-pop male soloist, after PSY and G-Dragon. The idol even ties in at rank 11 with two groups, GOT7 and Super Junior.

BTS' Jungkook ranks No. 11 in 2022 Global Hallyu Trends survey

Jungkook SNS✨ @Jungkook_SNS According to Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Jungkook ranks as the Highest BTS member in their survey for the Top 15 Most Popular K-Pop Artists in the World. According to Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Jungkook ranks as the Highest BTS member in their survey for the Top 15 Most Popular K-Pop Artists in the World. https://t.co/SlJfR4V2jO

The 2022 Global Hallyu Trends survey was conducted by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and received data from 18 countries. This information from global Hallyu lovers solidified the reigning prowess of BTS and BLACKPINK as the most popular K-pop artists worldwide.

A major attraction for ARMYs in the list is that three BTS members feature in the list. BTS’ Jungkook is the highest-ranked member at No. 11, while V ranks at 12 and Jimin ranks at 13. The names of three members of the K-pop boy group being on the 2022 Global Hallyu Trends survey showcase how popular not just the group but also the members are worldwide.

Jungkook SNS✨ @Jungkook_SNS



kpoptop.com/south-korea-go… Jungkook is also the second Highest Korean Male Idol (without any solo debut). His tremendous popularity and selling out power was highlighted. The survey is by Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange for annual report “Global Hallyu Trends” Jungkook is also the second Highest Korean Male Idol (without any solo debut). His tremendous popularity and selling out power was highlighted. The survey is by Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange for annual report “Global Hallyu Trends”kpoptop.com/south-korea-go… https://t.co/eEzS80VXYD

Meanwhile, the top seven in the most popular K-pop artists survey are BTS with 26.7%, BLACKPINK with 10.4%, IU with 2.8%, Lisa with 2.4%, PSY and TWICE with 2.2%, and EXO with 1.7%. BIGBANG and Girls’ Generation also carved their way into the list.

ARMYs celebrated the survey with a lot of enthusiasm online. They commented on BTS' Jungkook’s Sold Out King power and all-around talent, which has made him one of the most prominent idols in the K-pop industry.

Jungkook Central @TheJKCentral [INFO] K-Netizens chose Jungkook as the "#1 Male Idol with Good Looks & Good Vocals" in a popular survey conducted in the K-Community.



The survey was about idols who netizens think ace in both looks and vocals which was topped by Jungkook, showing his unmatched popularity. [INFO] K-Netizens chose Jungkook as the "#1 Male Idol with Good Looks & Good Vocals" in a popular survey conducted in the K-Community. The survey was about idols who netizens think ace in both looks and vocals which was topped by Jungkook, showing his unmatched popularity. https://t.co/FiacGarGZr

Apu⁷ @jeon_soul @Jungkook_SNS Well he is the Face and Ace of kpop His impact can change a brand's name, sell out products and also he has broken numerous music and sns records @Jungkook_SNS Well he is the Face and Ace of kpop His impact can change a brand's name, sell out products and also he has broken numerous music and sns records 💜 https://t.co/Xlgm9Ulwry

ByangBee @ByangBee

Jungkook is the ACE of Kpop!



Listening non-stop to the record breaker OST

@BTS_twt @Jungkook_SNS Wow!Jungkook is the ACE of Kpop!Listening non-stop to the record breaker OST #StayAlive by highest BTS member in survey and best vocalist #Jungkook (Prod. #Suga @Jungkook_SNS Wow! Jungkook is the ACE of Kpop! 💜 🐰 💜Listening non-stop to the record breaker OST #StayAlive by highest BTS member in survey and best vocalist #Jungkook (Prod. #Suga) @BTS_twt

💜 Girondelle ⁷ 💜 ✨ Not at PTD LV..😭 @dominguez_cg Jungkook's strong, yet soothing voice alone would be enough to earn him a seat. But this talented man has it all - dynamic dance skills, creative passion, energy, charisma, visuals, confidence and...a caring, genuine & humble personality. A true wonder! @Jungkook_SNS Well deserved!Jungkook's strong, yet soothing voice alone would be enough to earn him a seat. But this talented man has it all - dynamic dance skills, creative passion, energy, charisma, visuals, confidence and...a caring, genuine & humble personality. A true wonder! @Jungkook_SNS Well deserved!👏👏👏 Jungkook's strong, yet soothing voice alone would be enough to earn him a seat. But this talented man has it all - dynamic dance skills, creative passion, energy, charisma, visuals, confidence and...a caring, genuine & humble personality. A true wonder! ❤️

Moreover, the idol shares the top 15 ranks with fellow members V and Jimin. The maknae line in BTS is the most-loved line globally.

The boy group also topped the list with double the popularity of the second place holder with a whopping 26.7%. No other artist comes close to even 12%. BLACKPINK, K-pop's IT girl group, even ranks 10.4% in second place. The K-pop giants have been topping the global survey chart since 2018.

The K-pop superstars have two days before their Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas concert ends. April 15 and 16 will mark the last days of the concert.

