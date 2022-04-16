BTS' Jungkook, V, and Jimin rank in the top 15 of 2022 Global Hallyu Trends survey

The charms of BTS' Jungkook have spread far and wide. The 2022 Global Hallyu Trends survey by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism is proof of the same. The list of the most popular K-pop artists based on their survey was released a few days ago.
While BTS, BLACKPINK, and PSY rule the top three ranks, Jungkook, V, and Jimin rank individually on the list too.
As per the list, BTS' Jungkook, the Golden Maknae, is also the third most popular K-pop male soloist, after PSY and G-Dragon. The idol even ties in at rank 11 with two groups, GOT7 and Super Junior.
BTS' Jungkook ranks No. 11 in 2022 Global Hallyu Trends survey
The 2022 Global Hallyu Trends survey was conducted by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and received data from 18 countries. This information from global Hallyu lovers solidified the reigning prowess of BTS and BLACKPINK as the most popular K-pop artists worldwide.
A major attraction for ARMYs in the list is that three BTS members feature in the list. BTS’ Jungkook is the highest-ranked member at No. 11, while V ranks at 12 and Jimin ranks at 13. The names of three members of the K-pop boy group being on the 2022 Global Hallyu Trends survey showcase how popular not just the group but also the members are worldwide.
Meanwhile, the top seven in the most popular K-pop artists survey are BTS with 26.7%, BLACKPINK with 10.4%, IU with 2.8%, Lisa with 2.4%, PSY and TWICE with 2.2%, and EXO with 1.7%. BIGBANG and Girls’ Generation also carved their way into the list.
ARMYs celebrated the survey with a lot of enthusiasm online. They commented on BTS' Jungkook’s Sold Out King power and all-around talent, which has made him one of the most prominent idols in the K-pop industry.
Moreover, the idol shares the top 15 ranks with fellow members V and Jimin. The maknae line in BTS is the most-loved line globally.
The boy group also topped the list with double the popularity of the second place holder with a whopping 26.7%. No other artist comes close to even 12%. BLACKPINK, K-pop's IT girl group, even ranks 10.4% in second place. The K-pop giants have been topping the global survey chart since 2018.
The K-pop superstars have two days before their Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas concert ends. April 15 and 16 will mark the last days of the concert.