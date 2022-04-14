"It was amazing..Jungkook..he's my favorite": GoT actress Maisie Williams picks her BTS bias, shares sweet concert memories

Game of Thrones or GoT star Maisie Williams has officially hopped onto the BTS bandwagon. The actress recently opened up about her experience after attending the K-pop boy group’s concert and also picked Jungkook as her BTS bias.

The group’s celebrity fanlist is growing each day as famous personalities from around the world are openly appreciating the septet’s legendary success in the music world. Many of them have joined the group’s fandom and don’t shy away from admitting the fact that they’re true ARMYs.

GoT's Maisie Williams looks forward to attending another BTS concert

Margaret Constance 'Maisie' Williams is an English actress who made her acting debut as Arya Stark in 2011 in HBO’s epic medieval fantasy drama series, Game of Thrones, GoT for short.

The actress received critical praise and fan appreciation for her acting skills. She was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series' which cemented her position as an industry favorite.

In a recent British GQ interview titled Maisie Williams replies to fans on the internet, the English actress went undercover on the internet and answered multiple questions posted by fans. The interview was a part of the magazine's Actually Me segment.

The interactive video showed Maisie’s excitement while answering the questions, but she was especially hyped when asked about global K-pop phenomenon BTS.

One fan posted a question asking Maisie whether she has a BTS stan account to which the actress replied:

"I wish I did. It would be cool if I did, but maybe I’m double bluffing."

Although Maisie isn’t a part of the various BTS online communities, she confessed that she went to the group’s concert before the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress did not reveal which concert she attended, but it might have been the LOVE YOURSELF concert in London, UK. Maisie further stated that her BTS bias, Jungkook, had suffered a minor leg injury and couldn’t perform during the show.

"I got to see them right before the lockdown. It was amazing, but Jungkook, his knee was hurt, and he’s my favorite, so I didn’t get to see him dance in real life. If they do another tour, then I will see him then."

Fortunately, there will be multiple opportunities to see Jungkook and the rest of the group members perform in the near future. According to various K-media outlets, the septet might decide on a world tour soon this year.

Meanwhile, BTS is set to host the second half of its Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas on April 15 and April 16. The first half of the concert took place on April 8 and April 9, and it was quite iconic.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee