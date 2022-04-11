MONSTA X's Joohoney diagnosed with COVID-19 

K-pop idol Joohoney from MONSTA X has tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. The idol’s agency, Starship Entertainment, released an official statement confirming Joohoney’s health results. The agency further stated that the singer would be self-isolating to curb the spread of the virus.

"Hello, this is Starship Entertainment. Our agency’s artist MONSTA X’s Joohoney tested positive for Covid-19 on April 10."

Starship Entertainment confirms MONSTA X Joohoney's COVID-19 results

On April 10, 2022, Starship Entertainment released an official statement confirming that Joohoney had tested positive for COVID-19. The agency stated that the singer was experiencing a sore throat and conducted a self-test which indicated a positive result. Joohoney immediately carried out a rapid antigen test, resulting in a positive test.

"Joonhoney exhibited symptoms of a sore throat, so he used a self-testing kit. He tested positive, so he carried out a rapid antigen test today (April 10), and he tested positive for COVID-19."

The agency further stated that the rapper has received three doses of the vaccine and is not experiencing any unusual symptoms other than a mild sore throat. Joohoney’s scheduled activities will be put on hold, and the idol will be receiving medical treatment at home.

"Joohoney has completed three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has no other symptoms besides a mild sore throat, so he has currently halted all scheduled activities, and he is receiving treatment at home separately from the group members in keeping with the guidelines of the government health authorities."

Starship Entertainment continued to explain that the release of the group’s mini-album SHAPE OF LOVE will be carried out without any change and is set to be released in April 2022.

"As previously informed, the release of MONSTA X’s mini album “SHAPE OF LOVE” will be carried out without change on April 26, 2022."

The agency has assured fans that it will prioritize the health of the artist and will follow all COVID-19 protocols in accordance with the rules set by healthcare authorities.

"We will thoroughly follow the quarantine guidelines while considering the health and safety of the artist foremost, and we will do our best so that he can focus on recovery. Thank you."

Monbebe's pray for Joohoney's speedy recovery

Upon hearing the unfortunate news, concerned fans took to social media platforms to send their love and recovery wishes to Joohoney. They also hoped and prayed that the other members would stay safe and healthy.

Antsa Lim Joong 3×2 @AntsaLim God bless and protect you! @OfficialMonstaX Honey! Please take care of you! Get well soon my darling! Don't worry about anything, your health pass first! 🥺God bless and protect you! @OfficialMonstaX Honey! Please take care of you! Get well soon my darling! Don't worry about anything, your health pass first! 🥺💜✨🙏 God bless and protect you!✨🙏 https://t.co/nUcfzwGun1

BebeRose | Saw my white rose, Woosung 🥺 @8howlinharmony He should've been quarantined from the start



You'll get better though Joohoney, you got this. Get lots of rest, drink water & take lots of Vitamin C 🖤 @OfficialMonstaX Not Jooheon too 🙁He should've been quarantined from the startYou'll get better though Joohoney, you got this. Get lots of rest, drink water & take lots of Vitamin C 🖤 @OfficialMonstaX Not Jooheon too 🙁💔 He should've been quarantined from the start 😒You'll get better though Joohoney, you got this. Get lots of rest, drink water & take lots of Vitamin C 🖤💛 https://t.co/cDW0kc3gOb

a @bigmonstas @OfficialMonstaX not the news i wanted to wake up to. i hope ur feeling okay jooheon. take ur time, get some rest and dont stress. @OfficialMonstaX not the news i wanted to wake up to. i hope ur feeling okay jooheon. take ur time, get some rest and dont stress. 😩❤️

JOOSDAY @itsJOOSDAY @OfficialMonstaX get well soon Joohoney! We hope you rest well and recover quickly! 🤍 @OfficialMonstaX get well soon Joohoney! We hope you rest well and recover quickly! 🤍

fashionbebe514 @fashionbebe514 @OfficialMonstaX Wishing Jooheon a speedy recovery and as little discomfort as possible @OfficialMonstaX Wishing Jooheon a speedy recovery and as little discomfort as possible ❤️

Latest updates on MONSTA X

The K-pop boy group recently revealed teasers for its upcoming mini-album SHAPE OF LOVE. The album is slated to release on April 11, 2022, at 6:00 pm KST and will mark the group’s first release since its English album, The Dreaming, in 2021.

The teaser picture displays a polaroid of a painting that rests on an easel in the spotlight. The picture is potentially teasing that the group’s comeback will be an extension of the Love Killa act’s unique and trademark sophisticated style.

The upcoming mini-album will debut six new tracks, including Burning Up, featuring Moroccan-Dutch DJ R3HAB. MONSTA X fans, known as Monbebe, are in for a treat as the exciting news comes ahead of the group’s 2022 NO LIMIT US TOUR, which is set to happen on May 21.

