NMIXX's Haewon diagnosed with COVID-19

K-pop idol Haewon from rookie girl group NMIXX has tested positive for COVID-19. The idol’s agency, JYP Entertainment, released an official statement confirming Haewon’s health results. The agency further stated that the singer will be self-isolating to control the spread of the virus. The unfortunate news comes two days after group member Jiwoo tested positive on April 6.

"We are informing you that on the morning of Friday, April 8, NMIXX member Haewon was diagnosed with COVID-19."

JYP Entertainment confirms NMIXX Haewon's COVID-19 results

On April 8, 2022, JYP Entertainment released an official statement confirming that Haewon has tested positive for COVID-19. The agency stated that the singer was experiencing a sore throat and conducted a self-test which indicated a positive result. The idol was immediately taken to the hospital for a rapid antigen test and was confirmed positive again.

"On the morning of April 8, Haewon had a mild sore throat and used a self-test kit which ultimately showed a positive result. She went to the hospital and underwent a rapid antigen test, which also resulted positive and has been diagnosed with COVID-19."

The agency stated that Haewon has received double doses of the vaccine and is not experiencing any unusual symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. Haewon is currently undergoing self-treatment.

"Haewon previously received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and she currently does not have any symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. In accordance with the guidelines of health authorities, she is currently undergoing treatment in self-isolation."

JYP Entertainment assured fans that it will prioritize the health of the artist and follow all guidelines set by health authorities. For the time being, Haewon’s scheduled activities have been put on hold, and further details about the same will be updated as she feels better.

"Our agency considers the health of our artists our top priority, and we will do our utmost so that Haewon can focus entirely on her treatment and recovery. We will make another announcement regarding our artist’s scheduled activities through the event organizers in the future."

NSWERs pray for Haewon's speedy recovery

Upon hearing the unfortunate news, concerned fans took to social media platforms to send their love and recovery wishes to Haewon. They also hoped and prayed that the other members would stay safe and healthy.

MYOI MINA @TwiceMoguri64 @NMIXX_official I hope you will be safe and strong leader-nim! Lovelots love you 언니! The members too that are tested positive! I love you NMIXX!!! @NMIXX_official I hope you will be safe and strong leader-nim! Lovelots love you 언니! The members too that are tested positive! I love you NMIXX!!!♥️♥️💗💗💗💗

딤쌈 @hwangje_ssi @NMIXX_official Nooo, my Haewon🥺🥺 get well very soon hoping you a speedy recovery @NMIXX_official Nooo, my Haewon🥺🥺 get well very soon hoping you a speedy recovery♥♥

Meanwhile, NMIXX is gaining popularity for the refreshing and unique concepts on their debut album AD MARE, which was released on February 22, 2022. The album’s title track O.O has received endless praise for its addictive beats and lyrics. The music video for the hit track has surpassed more than five million views on YouTube.

