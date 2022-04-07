P1Harmony releases updated schedule for US tour post COVID-19 scare 

K-Pop group P1Harmony has released an updated schedule for its US tour after being forced to postpone it due to the members contracting COVID-19. The tour, P1ustage H: PEACE, was originally scheduled to take place from March 20-28.

The COVID-19 diagnosis took place when the members were already in the States, having performed in New York, Washington DC, and Miami as part of the tour.

On March 21, the group's agency, SubKulture Entertainment, announced that the five members of P1Harmony, with the exception of Intak, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the diagnosis, the members and staff had to cut the tour short and return to South Korea after observing the quarantine period.

P1Harmony releases new schedule for US tour

While fans in the USA were left disappointed after missing a chance to see the group live, their disappointment need not last long as the new schedule has been released.

On April 6, P1Harmony's agency released an updated timeline for the US tour via an Instagram post.

The new dates are:

May 8 in Atlanta

May 11 in Chicago

May 13 in Denver

May 15 and 16 in Los Angeles

May 18 in San Jose

While the other locations remain the same, Atlanta has been added to P1Harmony's schedule.

Daisy ❀ @piwonwings P1HARMONY ADDED AN ATLANTA DATE TO THEIR TOUR OMG P1HARMONY ADDED AN ATLANTA DATE TO THEIR TOUR OMG https://t.co/kvl5rOv49X

The agency added a provision for fans who might be unavailable on the scheduled dates. They will be able to receive refunds on the already purchased tickets.

The tour was postponed due to COVID-19

Incidentally, at the time of COVID-19 diagnosis, SubKulture Entertainment had stated that one of the reasons for the postponement was the lack of control over the venue staff and the inability to mandate mask-wearing due to state protocols in the US.

The agency released an official statement announcing the group's departure from the States after they were declared not contagious. They said,

"After Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Soul, and Jongseob received positive results for COVID-19, they have followed the mandate given by the USA and have been undergoing treatment diligently. They were deemed able to continue with their daily activities as they are no longer contagious."

The statement continued to say:

"P1Harmony did not show any particular symptoms during their quarantine. Following the verdict of the end of their quarantine, the members are planned to make a return to South Korea, and we will act in our best measure to make sure all of the members and staff return to Korea safely."

Meanwhile, the news of the updated schedule has got fans across United States eager.

elle @ellexlawliet P1Harmony rescheduled their concert dates but damn the tickets people are reselling are expensive. i may simply cry and wait for the next tour. jeongsob, my son, i’m sorry P1Harmony rescheduled their concert dates but damn the tickets people are reselling are expensive. i may simply cry and wait for the next tour. jeongsob, my son, i’m sorry

Carla ♡'s Hongjoong @CarlaT143 @SubKultureEnt EVERYBODY GOING TO ANY OF THE STOPS BETTER BE WEARING MASKS( THE CORRECT WAY!) AT ALL TIMES DURING THE CONCERT!!! I BETTER NOT SEE A SINGLE NOSE OR MOUTH SHOWING IN ANY GROUP PHOTO!!! @SubKultureEnt EVERYBODY GOING TO ANY OF THE STOPS BETTER BE WEARING MASKS( THE CORRECT WAY!) AT ALL TIMES DURING THE CONCERT!!! I BETTER NOT SEE A SINGLE NOSE OR MOUTH SHOWING IN ANY GROUP PHOTO!!!

The group, which made its debut in 2020, released its third EP, Disharmony: Find Out, and their lead single, Do It Like This, on January 3.

