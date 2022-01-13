ONEUS announces second US tour in 2022, to perform in 14 cities

ONEUS is all set to take over America in 2022, with their second US tour. Fans, however, have had a mixed reaction to the news.
The six-member group made their debut in January 2019, with the EP Light Us, and have since then been on an upward trajectory. In November 2019, the group held their first US tour, Fly With Us, where they performed in six cities, including New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and Minneapolis, before concluding their tour in Los Angeles.
US fans of ONEUS can rejoice once again as the K-Pop group has announced another tour.
ONEUS released a trailer announcing the US tour
On January 13, the group officially announced a 2022 tour that will cover major US cities.
While the dates are not out yet, ONEUS has released a trailer on their official social media handles, announcing the BLOOD MOON tour. The short clip, which features all six members, ends with a list of 14 American cities: New York, Wilkes-Barre, Pontiac, Minneapolis, Orlando, Atlanta, Cleveland, Louisville, Chicago, Lawrence, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, and Beverly Hills.
Fans reaction to the BLOOD MOON tour is mixed
While fans of the group, especially US fans, are excited, several are calling out their agency RBW for overworking the idols. Especially given the rising number of COVID cases in the US, going on tour right now could be considered reckless.
Moreover, ONEUS have been working continuously ever since their debut in 2019, with no breaks in the middle. Many fans of the group claimed that RBW was milking them as their "cash cows", similar to their earlier treatment of the girl group Mamamoo.
Incidentally, two members of ONEUS are currently taking time off to recover, after some health issues came to light. Just a day prior to the tour announcement, RBW released a statement announcing that Leedo and Xion would be taking a break.
The agency said,
"Leedo was diagnosed with skin inflammation on the soles of his feet and was advised to be careful with his daily activities for about a week starting from the date it occurred. He participated in a fan signing event and the stages with a strong will that it was a precious promise with the fans and that he was in a good condition to be part of them. However, in fear of possible delays with his recovery, he will be taking a week off. We are constantly checking Leedo’s condition, and he’s also working hard to receive treatment."
"As for Xion, he slightly strained his knee while coming down the stairs and is currently wearing a knee brace. Xion also expressed his intention to proceed with the performance, but on January 5, a medical professional advised him to take it easy for one to two weeks, so he is going to be taking a break for a while so that he won’t strain himself."
"We ask for your understanding about the sudden news that has caused concern, and we will take the fans’ concerns seriously and reflect on them to put the artists’ health first. Thank you."
While it hasn’t been confirmed whether Leedo and Xion will be part of this US tour, fans are understandably concerned about the mental and physical well-being of ONEUS members.