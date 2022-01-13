ONEUS announces second US tour in 2022, to perform in 14 cities

ONEUS is all set to take over America in 2022, with their second US tour. Fans, however, have had a mixed reaction to the news.

The six-member group made their debut in January 2019, with the EP Light Us, and have since then been on an upward trajectory. In November 2019, the group held their first US tour, Fly With Us, where they performed in six cities, including New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and Minneapolis, before concluding their tour in Los Angeles.

US fans of ONEUS can rejoice once again as the K-Pop group has announced another tour.

ONEUS released a trailer announcing the US tour

On January 13, the group officially announced a 2022 tour that will cover major US cities.

While the dates are not out yet, ONEUS has released a trailer on their official social media handles, announcing the BLOOD MOON tour. The short clip, which features all six members, ends with a list of 14 American cities: New York, Wilkes-Barre, Pontiac, Minneapolis, Orlando, Atlanta, Cleveland, Louisville, Chicago, Lawrence, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, and Beverly Hills.

Fans reaction to the BLOOD MOON tour is mixed

While fans of the group, especially US fans, are excited, several are calling out their agency RBW for overworking the idols. Especially given the rising number of COVID cases in the US, going on tour right now could be considered reckless.

Moreover, ONEUS have been working continuously ever since their debut in 2019, with no breaks in the middle. Many fans of the group claimed that RBW was milking them as their "cash cows", similar to their earlier treatment of the girl group Mamamoo.

Orion 🌠❄️ semi ia @planetary2go

#알비덥_스케줄강행_그만해

#알비덥_가수건강_지켜 oneus NEED rest, their health is crucial not only to their job but their day to day lives. how dare rbw overwork them until injury and pain, do they not even have a drop of respect and decency for these human beings??? oneus NEED rest, their health is crucial not only to their job but their day to day lives. how dare rbw overwork them until injury and pain, do they not even have a drop of respect and decency for these human beings??? #알비덥_스케줄강행_그만해 #알비덥_가수건강_지켜

nini 🐑 @seoholistic



how do the members even get to catch a break if they have to practise for all these live stage, tour, fanmeeting. give oneus a rest and stop your greed ONEUS @official_ONEUS #원어스]



ONEUS(원어스) 2022 ONEUS

TOUR [BLOOD MOON] Teaser



youtu.be/Ozpd8uNZPGM



#ONEUS #투문 #BLOOD_MOON ONEUS(원어스) 2022 ONEUSTOUR [BLOOD MOON] Teaser [#원어스]ONEUS(원어스) 2022 ONEUS TOUR [BLOOD MOON] Teaser🔗 youtu.be/Ozpd8uNZPGM#ONEUS #투문 #BLOOD_MOON https://t.co/PxJpNzcdKw rbw you are contradicting yourself when you say you are going to prioritise artists’ health and fans’ concern but did otherwisehow do the members even get to catch a break if they have to practise for all these live stage, tour, fanmeeting. give oneus a rest and stop your greed twitter.com/official_oneus… rbw you are contradicting yourself when you say you are going to prioritise artists’ health and fans’ concern but did otherwisehow do the members even get to catch a break if they have to practise for all these live stage, tour, fanmeeting. give oneus a rest and stop your greed twitter.com/official_oneus…

taña ❖🪐\\ⱽ @shineweus overworking oneus, not promoting mamamoo, no schedules for onewe WHAT ARE YOU DOING RBW overworking oneus, not promoting mamamoo, no schedules for onewe WHAT ARE YOU DOING RBW

via ❖ \\ᵛ @solar_blues we've been saying this since 2020 but dang oneus literally didn't get to take an actual break between comebacks especially with the endless fansigns, both offline and online. everytime i see a member not in good condition it just makes me so sad. we've been saying this since 2020 but dang oneus literally didn't get to take an actual break between comebacks especially with the endless fansigns, both offline and online. everytime i see a member not in good condition it just makes me so sad.

๑•비키•๑ @chillaxoro @official_ONEUS Please, let all of them rest properly. This is the only way to maintain not only their physical but mental health as well. I believe we all want this, right? And our precious ONEUS, don't overwork yourselves, we're the most happy if you're healthy. Get well soon my darlings. @official_ONEUS Please, let all of them rest properly. This is the only way to maintain not only their physical but mental health as well. I believe we all want this, right? And our precious ONEUS, don't overwork yourselves, we're the most happy if you're healthy. Get well soon my darlings. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/ZpOSP6WJnV

💛 Kira ⭐ \\ᵛ 🐻🦊 #Son_Twins_BDAY!! @_alch3m

#알비덥_아티스트_건강지켜

WHAT'S YOUR PROBLEM RBW?? STOP BEING GREEDY AND TAKE CARE OF ONEUS AS THEY DESERVE!!

#알비덥_원어스_스케줄강행_그만 You don't let ONEUS produce their music, you don't care about their health, you overwork them as if they were your only artists!WHAT'S YOUR PROBLEM RBW?? STOP BEING GREEDY AND TAKE CARE OF ONEUS AS THEY DESERVE!! You don't let ONEUS produce their music, you don't care about their health, you overwork them as if they were your only artists!#알비덥_아티스트_건강지켜WHAT'S YOUR PROBLEM RBW?? STOP BEING GREEDY AND TAKE CARE OF ONEUS AS THEY DESERVE!! #알비덥_원어스_스케줄강행_그만

Imamoomoon @imamoomoon



The CEOs pride is too high to promote Mamamoo. Now they'll overwork Oneus instead



Being a tomoon and moomoo, it's heartbreaking



#MAMAMOO #ONEUS Unfortunately, Oneus is rbvv's new cash cow. They reached a high growth with Luna and that company is trying to milk them dry.The CEOs pride is too high to promote Mamamoo. Now they'll overwork Oneus insteadBeing a tomoon and moomoo, it's heartbreaking Unfortunately, Oneus is rbvv's new cash cow. They reached a high growth with Luna and that company is trying to milk them dry. The CEOs pride is too high to promote Mamamoo. Now they'll overwork Oneus instead 😭Being a tomoon and moomoo, it's heartbreaking #MAMAMOO #ONEUS

Incidentally, two members of ONEUS are currently taking time off to recover, after some health issues came to light. Just a day prior to the tour announcement, RBW released a statement announcing that Leedo and Xion would be taking a break.

The agency said,

"Leedo was diagnosed with skin inflammation on the soles of his feet and was advised to be careful with his daily activities for about a week starting from the date it occurred. He participated in a fan signing event and the stages with a strong will that it was a precious promise with the fans and that he was in a good condition to be part of them. However, in fear of possible delays with his recovery, he will be taking a week off. We are constantly checking Leedo’s condition, and he’s also working hard to receive treatment."

"As for Xion, he slightly strained his knee while coming down the stairs and is currently wearing a knee brace. Xion also expressed his intention to proceed with the performance, but on January 5, a medical professional advised him to take it easy for one to two weeks, so he is going to be taking a break for a while so that he won’t strain himself."

"We ask for your understanding about the sudden news that has caused concern, and we will take the fans’ concerns seriously and reflect on them to put the artists’ health first. Thank you."

While it hasn’t been confirmed whether Leedo and Xion will be part of this US tour, fans are understandably concerned about the mental and physical well-being of ONEUS members.

