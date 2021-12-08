36th Golden Disc Awards (GDA) Nominees: NCT, Stray Kids, ITZY, BTS and more

The 36th Golden Disc Awards (GDA) released their list of nominees on December 8, 2021. The categories listed featured the biggest and even the newest names in the K-pop industry. The 36th GDA nominations were selected from November 2020 till mid-November 2021. The GDAs also stated that the only category to have fan voting would be the Popularity Award.
It is time for year-end award shows with extraordinary performances and fanwars. As fans and artists gear up for other shows, the 36th Golden Disc Awards also announced their nominations for the year too.
The tough competition has confused everyone, especially when the Grand Prizes would be determined by 40% judges evaluation. The remaining 60% would be based on album sales counted till mid-December 2021. The criteria for selecting albums and songs were the ones that were released between November 2020 and November 2021.
As for the Rookie Artist of the Year award, it will be measured on 40% expert panel, 30% physical album sales and 30% digital song sales.
Moreover, for Album category awards, only the albums with six or more songs were eligible for a nomination, excluding instrumentals, intros and outros. With incredible releases the entire year, the list of nominees is rather long. Take a look.
For Bonsang Digital Song Division - Main Award:
Next Level - aespa
NAKKA - AKMU with IU
MELODY - ASH ISLAND
Lonely Night - BEN
One Day More - Big Mama
Chi Mat Ba Ram - Brave Girls
Just hug me - Davichi
HWAA - (G)I-DLE
If you lovingly call my name - GyeonseoYeji and Jeon Gunho
HAPPEN - Heize
How did we - Huh Gak
I’m Not Cool - HyunA
Celebrity - IU
DUMB DUMB - Jeom Somi
Hello - Red Velvet’s Joy
I Still Love You - Jung Dong Ha
Traffic Light - Lee Mujin
On That Day - Lee Ye Joon
My Starry Love - Lim Young Woong
Dun Dun Dance - Oh My Girl
Queendom - Red Velvet
On The Ground - ROSÉ
Don’t Call Me - SHINee
If You Were Still Here - Sojeong
I will be your shining star - Song I Han
ASAP -STAYC
Weekend - Taeyeon
Alcohol-Free - TWICE
Album Division Bonsang - Main Award
2PM’s MUST
aespa’s Savage
ASTRO’s All Yours
ATEEZ’s ZERO: FEVER Part.3
BTS’ BE
CRAVITY’s HIDEOUT: BE OUR VOICE - SEASON 3
D.O.’s Empathy
ENHYPEN’s DIMENSION: DILEMMA
(G)I-DLE’s I burn
Golden Child’s GAME CHANGER
GOT7’s Breath of Love: Last Piece
Kim Ho Joong’s The Classic Album 1 - My Favorite Arias
ITZY’s CRAZY IN LOVE
IU’s LILAC
SHINee’s Don’t Call Me*
LOONA’s [&]
MONSTA X’s One Of A Kind
NCT’s RESONANCE Pt. 2
NCT 127’s Sticker
NCT DREAM’s Hot Dauce
NU’EST’s Romanticize
ONEUS’ BLOOD MOON
Red Velvet’s Queendom*
SEVENTEEN’s Attacca
Stray Kids’ NOEASY
Super Junior’s The Renaissance
THE BOYZ’ THRILL-ING
TWICE’s Taste of Love
TXT’s The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE
Yungo’s NOIR.
*Note: GDA replaced KEY’s BAD LOVE and PENTAGON’s Love or Take to SHINee’s Don’t Call Me and Red Velvet’s Queendom.
Netizens are clearly upset with GDA replacing the album nominations.
As for the coveted Rookie Artist of the Year, aespa, EPEX, Jo Yu Ri, Kwon Eun Bi, Lee Chan Won, MIRAE, OMEGA X, PURPLE KISS and STAYC.
GDA 2022 will be held on January 8, 2021 at the Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, at 3 PM KST. It will be broadcast live via JTBC channels. Stay tuned for further updates on the lineup.