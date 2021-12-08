36th Golden Disc Awards (GDA) Nominees: NCT, Stray Kids, ITZY, BTS and more

The 36th Golden Disc Awards (GDA) released their list of nominees on December 8, 2021. The categories listed featured the biggest and even the newest names in the K-pop industry. The 36th GDA nominations were selected from November 2020 till mid-November 2021. The GDAs also stated that the only category to have fan voting would be the Popularity Award.

It is time for year-end award shows with extraordinary performances and fanwars. As fans and artists gear up for other shows, the 36th Golden Disc Awards also announced their nominations for the year too.

The tough competition has confused everyone, especially when the Grand Prizes would be determined by 40% judges evaluation. The remaining 60% would be based on album sales counted till mid-December 2021. The criteria for selecting albums and songs were the ones that were released between November 2020 and November 2021.

As for the Rookie Artist of the Year award, it will be measured on 40% expert panel, 30% physical album sales and 30% digital song sales.

Moreover, for Album category awards, only the albums with six or more songs were eligible for a nomination, excluding instrumentals, intros and outros. With incredible releases the entire year, the list of nominees is rather long. Take a look.

For Bonsang Digital Song Division - Main Award:

Next Level - aespa

NAKKA - AKMU with IU

MELODY - ASH ISLAND

Lonely Night - BEN

One Day More - Big Mama

Chi Mat Ba Ram - Brave Girls

Butter - BTS

Just hug me - Davichi

HWAA - (G)I-DLE

If you lovingly call my name - GyeonseoYeji and Jeon Gunho

HAPPEN - Heize

How did we - Huh Gak

I’m Not Cool - HyunA

Celebrity - IU

DUMB DUMB - Jeom Somi

Hello - Red Velvet’s Joy

I Still Love You - Jung Dong Ha

Traffic Light - Lee Mujin

On That Day - Lee Ye Joon

My Starry Love - Lim Young Woong

Dun Dun Dance - Oh My Girl

Queendom - Red Velvet

On The Ground - ROSÉ

Don’t Call Me - SHINee

If You Were Still Here - Sojeong

I will be your shining star - Song I Han

ASAP -STAYC

Weekend - Taeyeon

Alcohol-Free - TWICE

Album Division Bonsang - Main Award

2PM’s MUST

aespa’s Savage

ASTRO’s All Yours

ATEEZ’s ZERO: FEVER Part.3

BTS’ BE

CRAVITY’s HIDEOUT: BE OUR VOICE - SEASON 3

D.O.’s Empathy

ENHYPEN’s DIMENSION: DILEMMA

(G)I-DLE’s I burn

Golden Child’s GAME CHANGER

GOT7’s Breath of Love: Last Piece

Kim Ho Joong’s The Classic Album 1 - My Favorite Arias

ITZY’s CRAZY IN LOVE

IU’s LILAC

SHINee’s Don’t Call Me*

LOONA’s [&]

MONSTA X’s One Of A Kind

NCT’s RESONANCE Pt. 2

NCT 127’s Sticker

NCT DREAM’s Hot Dauce

NU’EST’s Romanticize

ONEUS’ BLOOD MOON

Red Velvet’s Queendom*

SEVENTEEN’s Attacca

Stray Kids’ NOEASY

Super Junior’s The Renaissance

THE BOYZ’ THRILL-ING

TWICE’s Taste of Love

TXT’s The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE

Yungo’s NOIR.

*Note: GDA replaced KEY’s BAD LOVE and PENTAGON’s Love or Take to SHINee’s Don’t Call Me and Red Velvet’s Queendom.

Netizens are clearly upset with GDA replacing the album nominations.

As for the coveted Rookie Artist of the Year, aespa, EPEX, Jo Yu Ri, Kwon Eun Bi, Lee Chan Won, MIRAE, OMEGA X, PURPLE KISS and STAYC.

GDA 2022 will be held on January 8, 2021 at the Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, at 3 PM KST. It will be broadcast live via JTBC channels. Stay tuned for further updates on the lineup.

