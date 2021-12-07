aespa set to become first K-pop group to appear on The Nick Cannon Show, will also perform on Trevor Noah's show

SM Entertainment's aespa will be setting a new bar for other K-pop acts with the enactment of their latest schedule.

The four-member K-pop girl group will be the first to appear on The Nick Cannon Show, which, for many, was an unprecedented move. The girls will also be performing on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, similar to their label-mate, NCT.

aespa makes a record with The Nick Cannon Show appearance

SM Entertainment's approach to promoting aespa in the West has been described as quite out-of-the-box. The girl group will be appearing on The Nick Cannon Show, which will mark them as the first K-pop act overall to star on the aforementioned show.

The episode of Nick Cannon's show featuring the four idols will be aired on 9 December 2021. The K-pop group's performance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will arrive just before the aforementioned appearance, on 8 December 2021, 2021, at 1.00pm (KST) or 9.30am (IST).

Fans are looking forward to seeing the K-pop idols starring on The Nick Cannon Show, unsure of what it will be like. The Daily Show has previously featured several K-pop guests, while the SM Entertainment girl group will be setting a new mark after collaborating with Nick Cannon.

aespa are currently in the United States to promote their comeback, with their EP titled Savage featuring a title track of the same name.

Consisting of six songs, the album was quite well received, entering the US Billboard 200 chart and peaking at number one on the Gaon Album Chart. Savage was also featured on The New York Times' Best Albums of 2021 list as well as PopMatters' Top 20 Best K-pop Albums of 2021 list.

It passed well over 400k pre-order sales and was said to be the "best-selling debut album" for a girl group by the Hanteo Chart.

