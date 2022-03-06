FNC Entertainment's new Japanese girl group PRIKIL to debut soon

FNC Entertainment updated fans with the launch of its first Japanese girl group, PRIKIL. The agency revealed the names and members of the girl group on January 23, 2022, and the group is expected to debut on May 4, 2022.

The South Korean entertainment label has created a buzz on social media platforms with the debut announcement of its newly-formed Japanese-pop girl group. The agency is known for world-famous K-pop groups like F.T. Island, SF9, N.Flying, AOA, CNBLUE, P1Harmony, and Cherry Bullet, which is under the sub-label FNC W.

Fans react to PRIKIL's upcoming debut single SOMEBODY

Previously, FNC Entertainment partnered with Japan’s NTV for its very own girl group survival competition, Who is Princess? The series began with 15 contestants in October 2021 and came to an end in January 2021 with 5 winners.

The girls were introduced with the creation of their official Instagram account. FNC Entertainment also revealed the meaning of the group's name - PRIKIL, Princesses who are here to kill the stage.

On March 4, 2022, FNC Entertainment took to Twitter to update netizens about the debut of the Japanese girl group. The agency posted concept pictures and a prolog film which showed the girls lined up in chic outfits.

The Japanese girl group is expected to release its debut single SOMEBODY on May 4, 2022. The group has a five-member lineup of: Rinko, Yukino, Rin, Nana, and Uta. The group's average age is 14 years, with all members currently in middle school.

Though FNC Entertainment hasn’t revealed much about the K-pop girl group, it has released individual pictures of the girls and the group’s logo video.

Members of the upcoming Japanese girl group

1) Rinko

Rinko was born on February 11, 2007 and her singing skills are phenomenal. Her contribution on the survival show was tremendous and the judges complimented her for the same.

2) Yukino

Yukino was born on March 12, 2007 and has high-pitched vocals, which will serve perfectly on the high notes of the songs they produce.

3) Uta

Uta was born on December 1, 2006 and is the eldest member of the group. Her skill set consists of playing the piano and ballet.

4) Nana

Nana was born on June 6, 2007 and is primarily known for her dancing and leadership skills.

5) Rina

Rin was born on January 31, 2008. She is the youngest member of the group and looks up to famous K-pop idols for inspiration.

In the beginning of their logo video, the phrase "Who is the Princess?" is displayed with a crown that pops up in a dramatic manner on a black and sparkling background. The group’s name was revealed with a sudden burst of silver and bold lettering. It finally glitches and transforms into a shimmering pink color with intense music playing in the background.

Fans react to for PRIKIL's concept pictures

Fans took to Twitter to rave about the girls’ upcoming debut single and are looking forward to hearing their music. Though the majority of the comments are written in Japanese, Twitter enables netizens to translate tweets as well.

Meanwhile, the girls have released several dance cover videos on their official YouTube channel. The group can be seen dancing to famous K-pop tracks like BLACKPINK's Lovesick Girls, aespa's Black Mamba, ITZY's Mafia in The Morning, and Cherry Bullet's Love So Sweet.

Edited by Sabika