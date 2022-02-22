XGALX is set to debut its new Japanese girl group XG

YG Entertainment and Avex recently collaborated to create a new Japanese girl group under the combined label XGALX on November 7, 2021. Since then, the two entertainment powerhouses have teased netizens with videos on the group's official social media accounts. They are set to debut in March 2022.

XG is the first group under XGALX and aims at becoming international hip-hop and R&B artists with the slogan "Create bold culture." The new girl group consists of seven members, namely Jurin, Chisa, Harvey, Hinata, Juria, Maya, and Cocona.

Netizens react to XGALX's new girl group debut announcement

XG took to its official Instagram account to announce its highly-anticipated debut. The new Japanese girl group is set to make its debut on March 18, 2022. Each member of the group will display spectacular talent with the focus of creating something bold and unique.

Official poster of the girl group (Image via Instagram)

The Japanese girl group's name, XG, stands for "Xtraordinary Girls," who strive to empower young people from all over the world with their synergy, inventive music, and performance.

Fans took to social media platforms to express their anticipation for the new girl group's debut since XGALX has been dropping pictures and teaser videos of the group.

moon``| @baemoonXxx damn XG debut concept is really good damn XG debut concept is really good😫

BB🍀TREASURE💎XU KAI🐷🐽 @VIPTEUME2 They are so ready!!! Goodluck on your debut girls



🖇:



#XG @XGOfficial_ These girls are so talented! The way they look on the camera and projectThey are so ready!!! Goodluck on your debut girls🖇: youtu.be/wso3BhsXSIE These girls are so talented! The way they look on the camera and project🔥 They are so ready!!! Goodluck on your debut girls❤️🖇: youtu.be/wso3BhsXSIE#XG @XGOfficial_ https://t.co/38x1FPIhsv

✌🏼 @reesekim_ @XGOfficial_ ooohh so they are XG... i've seen their video on yt (ad) while streaming jikjin they are soooo good @XGOfficial_ ooohh so they are XG... i've seen their video on yt (ad) while streaming jikjin they are soooo good ♥

Previously, XGALX released two dance teasers, a vocal teaser, and a rap teaser of the upcoming girl group on its official YouTube channel. Besides these fun releases, the group’s music and dance snippets have also been popping up on Instagram stories to create awareness about the artists.

Details about XG group members

XGALX has uploaded pictures introducing three members of the upcoming Japanese girl group on XG's official Instagram account. Details and pictures of the other members are yet to be revealed.

1) Harvey

Harvey was the first member to be revealed on February 19, 2022. She is positioned as the group’s rapper. The idol was born in Tokyo, Japan, on December 18, 2002, and is 19 years old. Besides her involvement in the music industry, she also models for various brands.

2) Juria

Juria was revealed as a group member on February 3. She was born in Osaka, Japan, on November 28, 2004, and is 17 years old. The idol is positioned as the group’s main vocalist. Juria is a former member of the idol group Amorecarina.

3) Maya

Maya is the latest member to be revealed on February 22, 2022. She is also known as the group's maknae. The idol was born on August 10, 2006, and her position in the group is yet to be confirmed.

Edited by Danyal Arabi