Park Shin-hye updates fans with a new hair cut reveal

Park Shin-hye surprised fans with a new update on her official Instagram account. The South Korean actress uploaded a picture of herself flaunting her new haircut.

The actress and singer gained recognition for starring in the television K-dramas Stairway to Heaven, Tree of Heaven as well as the film Miracle in Cell No. 7, which is one of the highest grossing Korean films of all time.

Fans react to Park Shin-hye's short haircut

On February 15, 2022 the globally famous actress took to her official Instagram account to update fans with her new hairdo. Park posted a picture of herself in a bob cut hairstyle. She managed to partly hide her face and peek through the fluffy and messy tresses.

The actress surprised her followers by captioning her picture:

"Snip, did I cut it too short?"

As soon as the actress dropped her fresh look, fans gushed over her and commented on how adorable her new hairstyle looked. They even complimented her by saying that the haircut suited her face structure.

Starlight 👼 @StarAngel__ Park Shin Hye's Instagram Update 150202



She cut her hair 🥰

It's so pretty ❣🤗 Park Shin Hye's Instagram Update 150202She cut her hair 🥰It's so pretty ❣🤗 https://t.co/0CCEZaq4t1

B @ShinHyePark1990

Your hair looks great!



#ParkShinHye



: ssinz7 Hey there beautiful!!Your hair looks great!: ssinz7 Hey there beautiful!!Your hair looks great! 💕#ParkShinHye📷: ssinz7 https://t.co/HCr1rJuhcl

miw @amikigai all hail short hair park shin hye !!! all hail short hair park shin hye !!! https://t.co/6CmmYkd4vu

K-Drama Menfess @kdrama_menfess •kdm• Park Shin Hye short hair supremacy is back •kdm• Park Shin Hye short hair supremacy is back😻 https://t.co/Hj0ivRB1zr

Fans compliment the actress for her new haircut (Image via Instagram/@ssinz7)

Netizens comment on Park's fresh look (Image via Instagram/@ssinz7)

The ‘Heirs’ actress also dropped another post which showed several window selfies to tease her fans. Fans complimented Park, the mom-to-be, as she exhumed that pregnancy radiant glow.

Park Shin-hye ties the knot with Choi Tae-joon and announces her pregnancy

Park Shin-hye tied the knot on January 22, 2022 with South Korean actor Choi Tae-joon and officially became husband and wife. The popular couple created a buzz in the K-industry, announcing their marriage.

Their wedding took place in Seoul, South Korea in the presence of their family members, friends and acquaintances from the Korean entertainment industry. Celebrities such as Lee Min-ho, IU, EXO’s D.O and many more were a part of the sacred celebration.

The couple are currently expecting their first child together and it’s believed to be a baby boy. The actress previously shared an Instagram story which went viral as she posted a video of her baby shower. The video showed her folks holding blue balloons as they leaped with joy.

