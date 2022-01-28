K-pop girl group April announces their official disbandment in 2022

On January 28, 2022, K-pop girl group April officially announced their disbandment. The group belonged to the third generation of South Korean girl groups and was formed by DSP Media. They debuted on August 24, 2015, with their extended playlist Dreaming and its title track, Dream Candy.

The group's final lineup comprised of six members: Chaekyung, Chaewon, Naeun, Yena, Rachel, and Jinsol. Their last release was their 2020 single album Hello Summer, which featured the hit track Now or Never. The project was a follow-up to the girl group’s breakout release Lalalilala in 2020, which peaked at number 40 on the Gaon Digital Chart.

DSP Media announces April's official disbandment

The K-pop girl group's agency, DSP Media, released an official statement on January 28, 2022 regarding the group's disbandment. The agency stated the following on its website:

"Hello, this is DSP Media. We would like to notify you of April's disbandment. After a lengthy discussion with each of the April members, the agency has come to the decision to disband the team so that the members may walk on their individual paths from now on."

"We ask for your abundant support and attention towards the 6 members who will now embark on their own paths, not as members of the K-pop group. Furthermore, we would like to take this time to sincerely thank the fans who cheered on the girls for the past 6 years."

Earlier this week, RBW announced that they had acquired DSP Media and would be taking over the agency at the end of March.

The group's disbandment comes less than a year after a few members were accused of allegedly bullying former member Lee Hyun-joo.

According to reports, on February 18, 2021, a post was uploaded to an online forum by someone posing as the ex-member Hyunjoo’s brother. The person claimed that Hyun-joo’s departure from the group had nothing to do with her desire to study acting, but because she had been bullied by other members of the band, apparently even attempting to harm herself at one point.

DSP Media promptly denied the allegations and announced that they would be taking legal action against Hyun-joo and her family for defamation. As a result, the group faced heavy backlash and its remaining members were removed from various endorsement deals and acting roles. Former member Hyun-joo then posted a statement on her official Instagram handle in 2021, backing the claims that were made.

April members address fans with handwritten letters

Soon after the group's official disbandment statement was released, the members addressed fans with handwritten letters which were posted on April's fancafe.

Chaewon expressed her apology and gratitude towards fans and stated:

"Honestly, I don't know what the right thing to say might be. The only thing that comes to my mind are the words 'Thank you' and 'I'm sorry'. The amount of time that I spent as a member of April, together with our fans, has always been the most precious moment of my life, and no matter how much time passes, this will never change. I do not believe that this is the end. The end of one thing marks the beginning of another, and I promise that I will always be with you all.

"I hoped that we could greet you all on stage once again some day, but that is no longer possible and I'm sorry for that. I lived believing that I did the best I could, but looking back, there are moments which I regret and many others for which I feel disappointment."

Next was group member Chaekyung:

"In my third year of middle school in 2011, I came to Seoul all by myself and entered DSP Media, a company which has become like a family to me. Ever since, I've run full speed towards my dream of becoming a singer, and along the way, I met a precious team. I was so happy to have met my members, who shared the same dreams with me, and our fans, who always waited for us and loved us unconditionally. I admit that going from April's Chaekyung to just Yoon Chaekyung, and facing the days ahead of me, is frightening and foreign. Still, please cheer on each of us as we embark on new paths from now on."

Later, group member Yena expressed her emotions and stated:

"I do not feel at ease greeting you all with such unfortunate news. As of today, I will lay down the title of 'April'. There have been so many events leading up to this decision, and I went through many questions. I sincerely thank you all for gifting me with so many happy memories each day for the past 7 years. I will never forget them. I also want to take this opportunity to tell our members, who endured a rough and difficult path ever since our pre-debut days up until now, that you got through a lot.

"Even after that incident, there has never been a day when I felt like I couldn't stand tall in front of our Fineapples. I wanted to remain an artist whom our fans could be proud of, and I'm sorry that I can no longer fulfill that hope. This may be my last time greeting you as April's Yena, but I will do my best to show you a better side of me soon as just Yang Yena, so please cheer me on right by my side."

Last but certainly not least, the group's maknae (Korean term for the youngest member of a group) Jinsol revealed:

"I wanted to do all that was within my power to protect the name of April, but ultimately, we came to this decision after concluding that it was inevitably time for the end. I want to sincerely thank our members, who have been with me for 7 years, and I will cheer on each of them in their individual paths from now on. I admit that I am frightened, but I will summon up courage and find my own path from today on as well. This goodbye is by no means lasting."

They heartfully penned down their thoughts and regretted not keeping the group intact while requesting support for their future endeavors.

Meanwhile, the other members, Lee Naeun and Rachel, have not addressed their fans yet. Former members Somin and Hyunjoo departed the group in 2015-2016.

