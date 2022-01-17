IVE to grace the covers of Cosmpolitan Korea for February issue

Rookie group IVE is set to feature on the cover of Cosmopolitan Korea’s February issue.

The magazine’s Instagram page revealed next month’s cover featuring the members on January 17. The magazine also interviewed the group, which will be included in the February issue.

In the individual covers of the magazine, the members can be seen in the colors of a rainbow showing off their charm. In the interview, the members talked in detail about how they have been working hard to not be stereotyped into one genre. Instead of being a 'girl crush' or 'lovely' group, they wish to create all kinds of music.

Meet IVE: The newest hits in the K-Pop industry

Starship Entertainment's IVE is a six-member girl group. Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo are the current members of the group. Their name is an abbreviation for "I Have”. They made their official debut on December 1, 2021 with the single album 'Eleven.' The high-energy single gained popularity worldwide and quickly won over fans.

Since then, they've won weekly music shows in South Korea, and Eleven has made it onto music charts all over the world, becoming a last-minute hit of 2021.

A few of the members are not new to the industry. Members Yujin and Wonyoung made their debut as members of the project girl group IZ*ONE after competing on Mnet's survival show Produce 48 and reaching the final 12. They both ended up joining the lineup after the disbandment of IZ*ONE in April 2021.

Following the start of promotions, the single "Eleven" climbed the Korean charts, eventually reaching the Top 10 on all major digital charts. The single also made Gaon Digital Chart's top ten.

In less than a month, the single album sold over 260,000 copies. It finished the year as the 49th best-selling album in Korea. The group received their first music show win on MBC's Show Champion for "Eleven" on December 8, 2021. The group recently celebrated their ninth win with the single on SBS's Inkigayo.

Edited by Danyal Arabi