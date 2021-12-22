×
2021 MBC Gayo Daejejeon lineup: Cross-generational group collabs revealed

MBC Gayo Daejejeon group collab performers (Image via MBCkpop/YouTube)
Afreen Khan
Modified Dec 22, 2021 04:48 PM IST
News

MBC has announced exciting K-pop group collaborations for their 2021 MBC Gayo Daejejeon on December 22. The collaboration stage will have members from the top fourth-generation idol groups and third-generation groups.

ITZY, Stray Kids, THE BOYZ, aespa, and others will be joined by third-gen artists AB6IX and ASTRO in the MBC stage.

MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, STAYC, and more collab stages lined up for 2021 MBC Gayo Daejejeon

Another year-end music show gaining attention now is the 2021 MBC Gayo Daejejeon. On December 22, 2021, the Music Festival released its male and female cross-generational collab stages, raising anticipation further.

For the females, MBC released a teaser of a collaboration between the hosts of their music shows. Kim Min Ju (Music Core), ITZY’s Yeji (Music Core Special), (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon (M Countdown), IVE’s Yujin (Inkigayo), and IVE’s Wonyoung (Music Bank) will team up for a performance.

[티저] 당신의 첫사랑을 소환합니다 🎤음악방송 5명의 MC들이 모인 ’첫사랑즈’✨#가요대제전 12월 31일 (금) 오후 8시 40분 💕#미연 #예지 #김민주 #유진 #원영MBC211231방송 https://t.co/ea42XKRUX6

As for the male collaboration stage, MBC Gayo Daejejeon will be celebrating 2022 as the year of the tiger. Fitting the theme, the members born in the year of the tiger, the 98 liners, have been teamed up.

It will see ASTRO’s Moonbin, THE BOYZ’s Juyeon and Q, Stray Kids’ Lee Know, PENTAGON’s Kino, ONEUS’ Hwanwoong, and AB6IX’s Kim Dong Hyun sharing the stage.

[티저] 98년생 7인! 호랑이들이 떴다!🐯가요대제전 무대 찢어 놓을 ‘호랑이즈’의 등장💥#가요대제전 12월 31일 (금) 오후 8시 40분 💕#문빈 #키노 #주연 #큐 #리노 #환웅 #동현MBC211231방송 https://t.co/8ZqYKhnKtF

Both collaboration stages were teased with a possible song reveal. The female MCs teaser video has f(x)’s Rum Pum Pum Pum, and the male teaser video has SuperM’s Tiger Inside playing in the background.

Other than idol group collaborations, the event also has multiple cross-generational stages lined up. Legendary rock bands YB and NCT will be showcasing a vocal-focused powerful performance. Folk singer Yang Hee Eun, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, MAMAMOO’s Solar, Red Velvet’s Wendy, and Oh My Girl’s Hyojung will share a thrilling performance too.

Celeb Five will team up with STAYC for a performance, while MAMAMOO’s Hwasa will join Kim Yeon Ja, SWJA, 10CM, and other junior artists to showcase genres.

Meanwhile, male MCs of Music Core from over the years will also come together for a romantic winter song performance. MBC Gayo Daejejeon will reveal who from NCT’s Mark and Jungwoo, Stray Kids’ Hyunjin and Lee Know, SF9’s Chani and Ong Seong Wu will be performing later.

'Gayo Daejejeon' will be giving special stage of male MC on 'MBC Show! Music Core' which will be broadcast on the 31st! (Special stage of MC JUNGWOO and other male MCs!)!!!❤️ https://t.co/RAQOP0BJST

MBC Gayo Daejejeon has a lot riding on the collaboration reveal after fans were heavily disappointed by MAMA 2021. The 2021 MBC Gayo Daejejeon will be held on December 31 at 8.40 pm KST. Readers can check out where and how to stream here.

